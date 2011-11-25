Astana training camp to start on Monday

The Astana team pose for many photos after their success in Hainan. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

UCI WorldTour team Astana has revealed that its 2012 preseason training camp will start on Monday, November 28 in Montecatini Terme, Italy. The Kazakh team will gather at the famous health resort in Tuscany for three days of initial training before moving on to Calpe, Spain, for a further nine days up to December 10.

The squad, which will include off-season signings Kevin Seeldraeyers (Belgium) and Slovenian duo Borut Bozic and Janez Brajkovic, will be looking to make a fast start to 2012 after finishing in a disappointing 15th place in the rankings in 2011. The loss of Spanish star Alberto Contador was a key factor in their decline, with the team having finished in 3rd place in the 2010 rankings when Contador was still part of their roster and won the Tour de France.