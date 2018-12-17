Astana present 2019 roster in Spain – Gallery

Image 1 of 11 Team manager Alexandr Vinokourov talks through his Astana team's goals for 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 11 Astana's Jakob Fuglsang is ready for the 2019 season (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 11 Miguel Angel Lopez, Jakob Fuglsang and Kazakh road race champion Alexey Lutsenko will again spearhead Astana's campaign in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 11 Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang outlines his goals for the 2019 season (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 11 The 2019 Astana team kit remains unchanged (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 11 Eritrean road race champion Merhawi Kudus is happy to have joined Astana for 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 11 Astana once again present a strong team to take on the Grand Tours and one-day Classics in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 11 A relaxed-looking Jakob Fuglsang fields questions from the press (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 11 2018 Tour de France stage winner Magnus Cort holds court (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 11 Astana team manager Alexandr Vinokourov presents his team's stars: Jakob Fuglsang, Alexey Lutsenko and Miguel Angel Lopez (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 11 The team lines up at the 2019 Astana presentation in Altea, Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Astana Pro Team have presented their 2019 roster during their training camp in Altea, Spain, where team manager Alexandr Vinokourov said the team's goal for the season was to improve on what was already considered to have been a very successful 2018 campaign.

While the team has had to say goodbye to riders including strong one-day specialist Oscar Gatto and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Amstel Gold winner Michael Valgren, who's headed for Dimension Data for 2019, the team has brought in a number of new riders, including the talented Izagirre brothers, Ion and Gorka, Davide Ballerini – who won this year's Memorial Marco Pantani – and Eritrean road race champion Merhawi Kudus, who joins from Dimension Data.

Including Valgren's wins at Nieuwsblad and Amstel, Astana took 33 race wins in 2018, with Alexey Lutsenko taking the Tour of Oman title, three stage wins at the Tour of the Alps through Pello Bilbao, Luis Leon Sanchez and Miguel Angel Lopez – who also finished third overall at both the Giro d'Italia in May and the Vuelta a España in September – and two stage wins at the Tour de France, thanks to Omar Fraile and Magnus Cort.

"I think that we've managed to gather a well-balanced team [for 2019], which combines experience and youth, with specialists in various cycling disciplines," Vinokourov said at the presentation. "We have seriously strengthened some positions, which next year will allow us to fight for victories in the Grand Tours and prestigious stage races, as well as at the Classics.

"Last year was very successful for our team," he continued. "Our riders won 33 races and took 62 podium places. Miguel Angel Lopez stepped up on the podium of two Grand Tours – at the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España. The goal for the new season is to be at least as successful as last year, and to try to surpass those results. I think that's realistic. Among our main objectives are the Grand Tours and the WorldTour stage races."