Astana appoint Lapage as directeur sportif

Lorenzo Lapage (right) has joined Astana. He has worked in the past with teams including US Postal Service and Discovery Channel (Image credit: AFP)

Lorenzo Lapage is the newest and final Directeur Sportif to be appointed to the 2010 Astana outfit, the Kazakh ProTour team has announced. The 43 year-old is a former professional with extensive management experience with US-based teams.

The Belgian rode professionally from 1987 to 2002, both on the road and the track, including Six-Day races. After his retirement from riding, he became a Directeur Sportif by US Postal Service and Discovery Channel. Most recently he has worked with Rock Racing Team.

"I am a very happy man that I am finally back in a ProTour team,” he said, according to the Belgian newspaper Het Niuewsblad. “Rock Racing, along with Rudy Pevenage, was a fun adventure, but that's something else. I am not in an unfamiliar world right now because I know many people from my time at Discovery Channel."



