Arriagada facing prospect of retirement after four year ban

Marco Arriagada (Chile) won the overall title. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

The International Cycling Union (UCI) has recommended the maximum possible suspension be handed down to Marco Arriagada after the Chilean rider failed five separate doping tests earlier this year.

The UCI has no actual authority to suspend Arriagada directly, but expects the Chilean cycling federation to enforce the suspension, based on the serious nature of the offences. Arriagada’s suspension comes in the wake of a number of South American’s failing drug tests in the past few months.

Arriagada has won the Tour de San Luis and Tour de Chile so far this year and was the number one ranked rider on the UCI America Tour, before being provisionally suspended at the end of spring.

The 35 year old is one of Chile’s most well known and successful cyclists, but with the possibility of being faced with a four year ban, he will likely retire from the sport.