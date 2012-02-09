Arndt, Villumsen to lead GreenEdge-AIS in NZ

Image 1 of 3 2012 Ladies Tour of Qatar winner Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 2 of 3 Linda Villumsen will ride her first race with GreenEdge-AIS when she rides in her adopted home for the New Zealand Women's Tour. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 3 of 3 Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) with the silver medal (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Judith Arndt and Linda Villumsen will lead a formidable-looking GreenEdge-AIS team at the Women's Tour of New Zealand later this month. Arndt recently took top honours at the Ladies' Tour of Qatar, after a successful start to her season in Australia.

Villumsen, a naturalised Kiwi will be able to count on home support as she takes on the five-day Tour. It will be Villumsen's first race with the new GreenEdge-AIS squad, having opted to stay and train in New Zealand longer to prepare for later season goals.

Australian and Oceania road champion Shara Gillow, a past junior world champion Jessie McLean, and Rowena Fry complete a stellar quintet.

The team will be looking to continue its undefeated streak which has extended from its first official race at the Jayco Bay Classic series in Geelong to now.

This is the ninth edition of the Women's Tour, the only international race of its kind in Oceania.

GreenEdge-AIS for Women's Tour of New Zealand: Judith Arndt (Ger), Linda Villumsen (NZl), Shara Gillow (Aus), Rowena Fry (Aus) and Jessie Maclean.