Armstrong's urine samples requested by US authorities

Lance Armstrong (USPS) rides past a US flag near the Arc de Triomphe during the last stage (Image credit: AFP Photo/Franck Fife)

The new president of the Agence Francaise de Lutte contra le Dopage (AFLD), Bruno Genevois says US authorities have asked for Lance Armstrong's urine samples from the 1999 Tour de France.

In a preview of an extended article due to run in Thursday's Le Monde, Genevois says that the process to hand over the samples is on-going.

"Every citizen must answer to justice when approached by it," he said. "I promise that in time the AFLD complies with the Convention on Franco-American Mutual Assistance. But for now, the procedure of the International Rogatory Commission has only just begun."

Genevois took the reins at the French Anti-Doping Agency late last year following the resignation of Pierre Bordry, nine months before the end of his term.

The AFLD is confident of a partnership with the International Cycling Union (UCI) to perform doping controls at this year's Paris-Nice and Tour de France.

"A dialogue is ongoing," Genevois explained. "A negotiation is underway, it is not permanently stabilised, but I feel we've progressed... The UCI and the AFLD must work together to make the best possible controls. We want to install a sincere cooperation."

The 68-year-old refused to be drawn on Alberto Contador, saying that a decision on the Spaniard's future rests with the Court of Arbitration for Sport should the UCI or World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) decide to appeal.