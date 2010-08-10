Armstrong withdraws from Leadville 100

Image 1 of 3 Lance Armstrong at the Leadville 100 (Image credit: Rob O'Dea) Image 2 of 3 Seven-time Tour champion Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) rides in Paris for the final time in his career. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) and his youngest son Max. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) has withdrawn from the Leadville Trail 100. The American opted out of the 100-mile long mountain bike race citing the after-effects of his troubled Tour de France. Last season, he rode and won the event before going on to ride the Tour of Ireland. His participation in the event in 2008 was the genesis of his comeback to professional racing.

His manager Mark Higgins told VeloNews that Armstrong is carrying an injury. "He is still suffering from a nagging injury to his hip from the Tour de France," he said. "His girls will also be in Aspen with him this weekend so he will be staying home."

Armstrong has maintained a relatively low profile since the Tour, and has no other races planned for the remainder of 2010. However, he will appear in two events linked to his Livestrong organisation, in Philadelphia at the end of August and in Austin in late October.