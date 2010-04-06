Armstrong out of Amstel Gold Race

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) returned to the Tour of Flanders for the first time in eight years. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) has again altered his 2010 racing schedule and will skip the Amstel Gold Race on April 18.

Armstrong, 38, rode in Sunday's Tour of Flanders, finishing in the first large chase group. He is currently competing in the Circuit Cycliste Sarthe-Pays de la Loire, which had been added to his race schedule in early March.

RadioShack press officer Philippe Maertens confirmed to Cyclingnews on Tuesday that Armstrong will return to the United States following the French stage race.

"After Sarthe he will go back home to the United States to train and spend time with his family," said Maertens.

The seven-time Tour de France winner had indicated earlier this winter that he would ride the Dutch Classic. He has ridden Amstel four times, finishing second in both 1999 and 2001.