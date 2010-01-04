Armstrong to race Amstel Gold

Lance Armstrong in Tucson, Arizona. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)

Lance Armstrong has released further details of his 2010 race programme. In a Dutch TV interview, to be aired on the evening of January 4, the American reportedly confirms his planned participation in the Amstel Gold Race in the Netherlands in April.

According to Dutch website Wielerflits, the seven-time Tour de France winner plans to include the Spring Classic in his race schedule again after having raced the event four times in the past, finishing second in 1999 and 2001 respectively.

Amstel Gold Race is the most important Dutch road race, taking place in the province of Limburg and finishing on the famous Cauberg in Valkenburg.

The interview will be aired on TV channel Nederland 3 at 8.30pm CET on Monday evening.