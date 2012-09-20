Armitstead withdraws from worlds with illness
Great Britain down to five riders
The Great Britain women's team has been dealt a blow with the news that Olympic silver medalist Lizzie Armitstead will not be racing on Saturday.
"Lizzie Armitstead has withdrawn from the UCI Road World Championships on Saturday due to illness. The team have decided not to call in a reserve rider at this stage," explained a short GB Cycling press release.
The cause of Armiststead's illness is not known.
Great Britain will now be reduced to just five riders - Katie Colclough, Nicole Cooke, Nikki Harris, Sharon Laws and Emma Pooley who is one of the contenders for the 129 kilometre race.
The federation had been allocated the maximum seven riders however only selected six.
