Armitstead withdraws from worlds with illness

Image 1 of 4 Lizzie Armitstead (Great Britain) has spoken out against inequality after winning silver in the 2012 Olympic road race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) leads the sprint from Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain) and Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia) on The Mall, from 200 metres away (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 3 of 4 Elizabeth Armitstead on the podium after winning Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 4 British Champion, Elizabeth Armitstead (AA Drink) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

The Great Britain women's team has been dealt a blow with the news that Olympic silver medalist Lizzie Armitstead will not be racing on Saturday.

"Lizzie Armitstead has withdrawn from the UCI Road World Championships on Saturday due to illness. The team have decided not to call in a reserve rider at this stage," explained a short GB Cycling press release.

The cause of Armiststead's illness is not known.

Great Britain will now be reduced to just five riders - Katie Colclough, Nicole Cooke, Nikki Harris, Sharon Laws and Emma Pooley who is one of the contenders for the 129 kilometre race.

The federation had been allocated the maximum seven riders however only selected six.