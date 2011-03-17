Armitstead out of Track Worlds

Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain) starts the omnium individual pursuit. (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Lizzie Armitstead will not be participating in the UCI Track World Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, later this month. British Cycling has announced that Armitstead is suffering from a side strain, which prevents her from competing.

According to the team's doctor, "she is responding well to treatment and a full recovery is expected, but not in time for the World Championships."

Laura Trott has been selected to represent Great Britain in the omnium. The line-up for the women's team pursuit will be confirmed next week.