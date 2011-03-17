Armitstead out of Track Worlds
British rider down due to side strain
Lizzie Armitstead will not be participating in the UCI Track World Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, later this month. British Cycling has announced that Armitstead is suffering from a side strain, which prevents her from competing.
According to the team's doctor, "she is responding well to treatment and a full recovery is expected, but not in time for the World Championships."
Laura Trott has been selected to represent Great Britain in the omnium. The line-up for the women's team pursuit will be confirmed next week.
