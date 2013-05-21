Argos Shimano set out rosters for busy racing schedule

Image 1 of 2 Junior World Champion, Lucy Garner (Argos-Shimano) was in the front group (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 2 Simon Geschke (Argos - Shimano) and Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Having secured a WoldTour licence at the start of the 2013 season Argos Shimano have lived up to the demands of fielding multiple rosters during the season. Their strength in depth will be tested in the coming days with a number of races overlapping, as the Giro d’Italia continues, the Tour of Belgium begins on Wednesday and this weekend sees the team line up for Bayern Rundfahrt.

The squad for Germany includes Georg Preidler, Warren Barguil, and Simon Geschke.





“For the Tour of Belgium our leader will be Sinkeldam and we will look to continue from his strong performance in Dunkirk,” said sports manager Aike Visbeek. “We will be aiming for the sprints and in addition to this we will use an offensive strategy in the Ardennes. The focus will be largely on the stages rather than the overall, but we can adapt easily to defend this if we need to.”



