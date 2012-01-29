ARD link Kittel to German blood doping investigation

Image 1 of 3 Marcel Kittel (Project 1T4i) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 It's all about blood - performance-enhancing methods abound in pro cycling (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 3 Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) wins the spint (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

German sprinter Marcel Kittel (Team 1t4i) is said to be amongst those athletes who are suspected of black light treated blood transfusions. A young rider from the Continental ranked Thüringer Energie Team is also said to be involved.

Earlier this month, the German NADA confirmed that it was investigating one cyclist for involvement in the scheme. The ARD Sportschau identified this cyclist as Jacob Steigmiller of the Thüringer Energie Team.

However, the TV show on Sunday evening said that 28 athletes may have undergone the treatments, including Kittel, speed skater Claudia Pechstein and track athlete Nils Schumann.





The treatments are said to have involved removing blood from the athletes, treating it with black light, and re-infusing it.

The investigation centers on Dr. Andreas Franke, who worked at the Olympic training site in Erfurt. He has denied the charges.