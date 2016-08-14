Arctic Race of Norway stage 4 highlights - Video
Degenkolb takes the finale stage victory in Norway
John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) finally got the stage victory he was looking for at stage 4 at the Arctic Race of Norway. He won the high-speed sprint ahead of Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Milan-San Remo winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ), with Moreno Hofland (LottoNL-Jumbo) fourth and Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) fifth.
Gianni Moscon (Team Sky), who moved into the overall lead in stage 3, sealed the overall victory on the streets of Bodo.
