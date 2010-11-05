Antonello signs with Giant Italia team

Giacomo Antonello signed with Giant Italia for 2011. (Image credit: Giant Italia)

Italy's Giacomo Antonello will join Giant Italia Team in 2011. General Manager Gianfranco Bechis confirmed the signing of the cross country racer on Thursday.

In his first year as a junior, Antonello raced for Team ADV. He won the Granfondo dei Cimbri, Folgaria Megabike, Civetta Superbike and Adamello Bike di Ponte di Legno. In 2008, he signed an agreement with Team MC2 Racing and split his calendar in two parts - competing nationally, but also internationally for the first time. He finished seventh at the UCI cat. 1 cross country race in Montichiari and he was selected for an Italian National Team training camp in Lugagnano.

In 2009, Antonello competed in the Under 23 category for Team Bike Pro Action di Enzo Simonato. Graduation interfered with his pursuit of cycling, but in 2010, he won the regional marathon championships and won several national and international races. He was seventh at the European marathon championships and fifth at the Italian cross country national championships.

"I'm so happy, because I have never raced for an international team," said Antonello.

Ambitious as always, Antonello said he is inspired by Andy Schleck and Cadel Evans - the latter because he has achieved great international results both on and off road.

Antonello will race the team's Giant XtC Advanced SL Pro Team Edition Bike. For 2010, he is targeting the cross country world championships, which will be in Champery, Switzerland.