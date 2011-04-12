Anton to lead Euskaltel Euskadi in Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 3 Igor Anton smiles on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) accepts the acclaim. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Team Euskaltel wating for the start. (Image credit: Sonja Csury)

Igor Anton will lead Euskaltel-Euskadi in the Giro d'Italia. It will be the Basque team's first appearance at the Giro since 2007.

He will be supported in the corsa rosa by Ikel Nieve, Juan José Oroz, Iñaki Isasi, Javier Aramendía, Jorge Azanza, Pierre Cazaux, Daniel Sesma and Miguel Minguez, the team announced on its website.

Eight of those riders will this week take on the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon in Spain, as preparation. Isasi just rode the Vuelta al Pais Vasco and will rest this week. He will be replaced by Ruben Perez.

Anton, 28, led the Vuelta a Espana last year before crashing out in the 14th stage. He won the fourth stage, on a steep uphill finish in Valdepeñas de Jaén, which moved him up to second place. He took the overall lead on the eighth stage, losing it to Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) two stages later.

Anton reclaimed the leader's red jersey on the 11th stage, with a dramatic win in the race's first mountaintop finish. Only three stages later, his Vuelta ended abruptly, as he crashed and had to leave the race with a broken right elbow.