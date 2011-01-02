Andy Schleck named Luxembourger of the Year

Tour de France runner up Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank). (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Andy Schleck has been named Luxembourger of the year for the second consecutive year. The Tour de France second-place finisher was also named male athlete of the year earlier.

He had figured on being named athlete of the year, he told rtl.lu, but he thought that this year a politician would be on for the higher honour. “Of course it makes me happy,” he said.

Schleck had a clear victory in this race, taking 3,628 votes. Second place, with 1,213 votes, went to Roger Dahm, who was featured in the documentary film “Roger”. Premier Jean-Claude Juncker, who won the title in 2008, was third.

Cyclists did very well overall in the poll, taking four of the top seven positions. Fränk Schleck was fourth and Kim Kirchen fifth. 18-year-old Bob Jungels, who won the junior world time trial title, as well as the junior national road, time trial and cyclo-cross titles, was seventh.