Andy Schleck named Luxembourg's male athlete of the year

Andy Schleck has been named Luxembourg’s male athlete of the year for the second consecutive year, beating his brother Fränk into second place in the poll.

Schleck placed second overall in the Tour de France and stands to be named the winner if Alberto Contador is sanctioned for the adverse analytical finding for Clenbuterol he returned during the race. He also wore the yellow jersey for six days, won two stages and finished top of the young riders’ classification for the third year in a row.

Andy Schleck notched up 477 votes in the poll to finish comfortably ahead of his brother Fränk (247). Swimmer Laurent Carnol was third with 182 votes.

Schleck’s victory means that cyclists have now been honoured with the award in each of the past eight years. Fränk Schleck took the spoils after his breakthrough season of 2006, while Kim Kirchen has been named Luxembourg’s top athlete on five separate occasions.

Neither Andy nor Fränk Schleck were able to attend the awards ceremony which took place in the Casino 2000 in Mondorf on Thursday night. The brothers are currently in Switzerland for the Luxembourg Cycling Project’s first gathering ahead of the 2011 season.