Andy Schleck may receive one-month driving ban

Luxembourg's Andy Schleck signs an autograph for a fan on a yellow jersey. (Image credit: AFP)

2011 Tour de France runner-up Andy Schleck has had his 350 Euro fine for speeding in his car upheld, and may receive further punishment on top.

The 26-year-old, who also finished runner-up at the Tour in 2009 and 2010, was clocked doing 101km/h in the south of his native Luxembourg. The news was confirmed on Thursday afternoon. The prosecution, however, has filed an appeal in which they state that Schleck should also receive a one-month driving ban.

Schleck will be hoping to go one better at the Tour in 2012 and has been boosted by the news that Johan Bruyneel will be joining his RadioShack-Nissan-Trek team.