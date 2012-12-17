Andy Jacques-Maynes involved in hit and run

Image 1 of 5 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) going hard. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy) checks his lead over general classification leader Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) 100 meters before the finish. Scmitt claimed second, giving Team Exergy a 1-2 finish. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 3 of 5 James Stemper (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) paces teammate Andy Jacques-Maynes back to the peloton following a mechanical that beset the race leader (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 4 of 5 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) and Frankie Andreu discuss the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) celebrates his overall race victory (Image credit: Wil Matthews)

The twin brother of Ben, Andy Jacques-Maynes was hit by a motorist today and left on the roadside to tend to his injuries, according to the cyclist. Andy was hit from behind and has a list of potential injuries including a broken collarbone and shoulder blade. Andy sent out a number of messages to his Twitter followers shortly after the incident.

"Please excuse my language for the next few tweets...," he said on Twitter.

"Seriously what the f**k is wrong with people?? Might as well leave someone lying on the ground in the road, you don't want to get in trouble.

"Possible broken collarbone, probable broken shoulder blade. Ugh, this hurts," he tweeted.

Andy has spent the year riding for the team that will be called 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda Professional Cycling Team in 2013 however, the merger with the former Competitive Cyclist team will mean a number of riders will not be given a contract for 2013. The roster and Andy’s plans for 2013 should be known in the coming days when the team announces its plans for the coming year.

Andy should also know more about his injuries within the next day while he detailed some of the accident after returning from the hospital where he underwent x-rays.

"I was just on my way back to here [Watsonville,CA], riding in the bike lane, just yesterday I was riding on the same road, I've probably ridden on that road to end almost every ride." Jacques-Maynes told podiuminsight.com.

"All of a sudden there's a car up under my elbow, clips my bar, this loud bang - I don't even remember seeing it, I heard it and then it just tossed me to the ground. I just slid to a stop and so I have a bunch of road rash, whatever, but I landed straight on my shoulder and instantly popped up and I was like oh, oh. But even as I was sliding, looking up (and thinking) 'what the hell was that?' I could see the car, just driving away, they never hit their brakes, no nothing."

The 34-year-old experienced one of his better seasons in recent years and picked up stage wins and the overall victory at the San Dimas Stage Race and the general classification at Sea Otter Classic. He also finished third at Tour of Elk Grove.

Further details of Andy’s incident and his injuries will be published as information is released.