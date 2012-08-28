Kenda, Competitive Cyclist teams to merge

Image 1 of 2 Kenda/5 Hour Energy is ready for another successful season after the week in Tucson. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 2 Gord Fraser leads from the front as he heads into another year as director of the Competitive Cyclist team. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Inferno Racing's manager Chad Thompson today revealed plans to merge his Kenda/5-Hour Energy team with fellow UCI Continental squad Competitive Cyclist, managed by Josh Saint and Jason Kriel of On the Rivet management, for the 2013 season.

It is hoped that the new team will continue to be directed by Frankie Andreu, who led Kenda for the past two years, and Gord Fraser, director of Competitive Cyclist. Those contracts are yet to be finalised. The team's goal will be to compete in the three major US races: Tour of California, Tour of Utah and the USA Pro Cycling Challenge, neither of which extended invitations to Kenda. Competitive Cyclist was only invited to the Tour of Utah.

"When approached with the merger concept, I was instantly intrigued and excited to make it happen" said Thompson. "I could not think of a better team or partner than On The Rivet. Josh, Jason and myself follow the same family-based principals in managing and we are all very hungry to continue proving ourselves within the industry and sport, and more importantly, to our sponsors. We are so excited to work with On The Rivet Management creating great synergy between all of our sponsors, and obviously for the team itself. 2013 and beyond should be very exciting."

Thompson's management company will close and the team will be part of On the Rivet Management, with Thompson joining as a partner.

The team's final roster and sponsorship line-up will be announced in the coming weeks.