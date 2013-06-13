Androni Giocattoli renews sponsorship of Pro Continental team

Image 1 of 3 Gianni Savio and his Androni team always put on a show at the Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 A happy Androni Giocattoli manager Gianni Savio with stage 1a winner Fabio Felline (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Mattia Gavazzi chats with his Androni Giocattoli manager Gianni Savio prior to stage 2. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela manager Gianni Savio announced today that the Italian toy manufacturer Androni Giocattoli has renewed its title sponsorship of the Italian Pro Continental squad for 2014.

"Mario Androni is a gentleman of the old school who has an up-to-date outlook and I am really pleased to have him as the main sponsor of our team for the seventh year consecutively," said Savio. "Starting from 2008 up to the present, together, we have achieved important successes which have raised enthusiasm in lots of fans who have always supported us with great passion and we are going to organize a very competitive team also in 2014.

"Besides the riders we already have under contract, among whom sprinter Mattia Gavazzi, climber Diego Rosa - a revelation at the Giro d'Italia - and two young talents, U23 Italian National Andrea Zordan and the 20-year-old Venezuelan Yonder Godoy, we are going to confirm and engage more athletes, after signing the contracts with the various sponsors, following our thirty-year management policy."

The Pro Continental team has four victories thus far in the 2013 season: two by sprinter Mattia Gavazzi (Giro della Toscana and stage 7 at the Tour de San Luis) plus one each by Fabio Felline (Settimana Coppi e Bartali stage 1a) and Alessandro Malaguti (Route Adélie de Vitré).

Additionally, Savio is looking ahead to the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Brasil. "With the help of the President of the Venezuelan Cycling Federation, Mr. Artemio Leonett, I am pursuing a project with the Venezuelan Government concerning a three-year agreement in the perspective of the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games," said Savio. "To our many supporters we assure great new emotions in next season too."