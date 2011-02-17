Androni Giocattoli awaiting Giro d'Italia invitation

Image 1 of 20 Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) will be hoping to deliver a knock-out blow at the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 20 Jose Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) is back in the fold. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 20 Former world junior champion Crescenzo D'Amore returns to cycling after three years away. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 20 Roberto Ferrari is ready for the 2011 season. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 20 Francesco Ginanni (Androni Giocattoli) has won the Trofeo Laigueglia twice. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 20 Yonathan Monsalve (Androni Giocattoli) has already won the Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 20 The South American connection. Gianni Savio with Jose Serpa, Jose Rujano and Yonathan Monsalve. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 20 Emanuele Sella is hoping for a Giro d'Italia return with Androni Giocattoli. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 20 Angel Vicioso (Androni Giocattoli). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 20 Felice Gimondi was on hand at the Androni Giocattoli presentation. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 20 Bianchi supply the bikes to Androni Giocattoli this year. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 20 Jose Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) won't be lacking in support this year. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 20 Jose Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) enjoyed his best season in 2005 under Gianni Savio's guidance. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 20 Alessandro Bertolini (Androni Giocattoli) brings a wealth of experience to the team. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 20 Francesco Ginanni (Androni Giocattoli) will be aiming for further progression in 2011. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 20 Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) braces himself for the year ahead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 20 Jose Serpa does his best Gianni Savio impression. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 20 Alessandro Bertolini, Emanuele Sella and Francesco Ginanni model Androni Giocattoli's 2011 kit. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 20 Jose Serpa is one of Androni Giocattoli's most reliable performers. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 20 Francesco Ginanni's Bianchi time trial bike. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Androni Giocattoli are still awaiting confirmation of a wildcard invitation to the 2011 Giro d’Italia. Gianni Savio’s men finished top of the 2010 Coppa Italia standings, which in theory won them a Giro berth, although the final list of wildcards is dependant on the teams in question meeting certain criteria.

“Ours is a team built for the Giro d’Italia,” Savio told Gazzetta dello Sport. “We’re awaiting the official invitation from the organisers with calm, because we know that the agreement made between the Italian cycling federation and RCS Sport to invite the 2010 Coppa Italia winner to the race required that three conditions be met: registration in Italy, adherence to the biological passport and a line-up that hadn’t been weakened from the previous year. And ours has been strengthened.”

Savio was speaking at the presentation of the 2011 Androni Giocattoli squad, which took place in Arona on Wednesday. Although he lost Giro podium finisher Michele Scarponi to Lampre-ISD, Savio maintains that he has found an adequate replacement in Jose Rujano. The mercurial Venezuelan rejoins the team where he enjoyed his greatest success in 2005, when he finished third overall at the Giro.

“We rebuilt the team after Scarponi’s departure,” Savio said. “I maintain that it’s a stronger and more compact unit this time around.”

Androni Giocattoli riders have already been to the podium this season. As ever, Savio’s charges were to the fore at the Tour de Langkawi, with Yonathan Monsalve taking overall victory, while sprinter Roberto Ferrari captured two stage wins at the Tour de San Luis in Argentina.

The squad also boasts the talents of Jose Serpa and double Trofeo Laguieglia winner Francesco Ginanni, while Emanuele Sella will be hoping to make his first appearance at the Giro since testing positive for CERA in the summer of 2008.

“Our start to the season had been great with five wins and making the podium in all the races we’ve contested,” Savio said. “Now we have the obligation to continue like that while we wait calmly and faithfully to be invited to participate in the Giro d’Italia.”

It is understood that the wildcard invitations to the Giro d’Italia will be formally announced in early March. Race director Angelo Zomegnan has already confirmed that the Farnese Vini-Neri team of Italian champion Giovanni Visconti will be on the start line in Turin on May 7.

