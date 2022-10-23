Andrei Tchmil confirms he is candidate for Lotto Soudal CEO post

Retired Classics specialist racer Andrei Tchmil has offered himself as a candidate for the job of the new CEO of the Lotto Soudal team.

Tchmil, 59, broke the news in an interview with Het Laatste Nieuws, saying simply “I want to come to Belgium and I want to be the manager of the Lotto cycling team. I am ready for that.”



The post of Lotto Soudal CEO is due to fall vacant on January 1st 2023 when current CEO John Lelangue leaves. The longstanding Belgian team is also set to be relegated from the WorldTour at the end of this year.

Tchmil raced for Lotto from 1994 to 2002, during which time he took wins in Milano-Sanremo, the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.



Apart from holding Russian, Ukrainian and Moldovan passports, according to HLN, Tchmil also gained Belgian nationality in 1998.

Tchmil said in the newspaper he did not understand how it was possible that Lotto Soudal could have been relegated from the WorldTour when there were “so many good riders in Belgium. Not all of them are called Remco Evenepoel or Wout van Aert.”

