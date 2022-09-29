John Lelangue leaves Lotto Soudal after failing to avoid WorldTour relegation

Lotto Soudal are set for a change of senior management at the end of the season, with John Lelangue to leave after four turbulent years in charge and the team struggling to avoid relegation from WorldTour level.

Lelangue was appointed general manager at the end of 2018 at a time when the long-running Belgian team went through a period of significant management overhaul that created tension in the team.

That has been followed by a fallow few years in terms of results, with the team almost certain to be relegated from the WorldTour at the end of the season.

Lelangue's departure was first reported in the Belgian press on Thursday afternoon, with the team yet to comment.

More to come.