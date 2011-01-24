Andersen calls Leopard Trek training camp perfect

The Leopard Trek riders at the team bus (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Leopard Trek's first training camp couldn't have gone better. “Everything was simply perfect,” said Kim Andersen. To add to the positive mood, the weather co-operated and co-captain Fränk Schleck underwent successful surgery last week, removing a metal plate from his shoulder.

“The training camp followed seamlessly to our first gathering in Crans-Montana in December. But I hadn't expected anything else,” Andersen told Tageblatt.lu.

“No one was there who disappointed me in any way in Palma. Not even concerning the training.”

The riders put in about 1,500 kilometres training at the camp, more than expected. “Normally in January you have a few rainy days in Mallorca, which you have to count on. But we were lucky, the conditions were perfect. We profited from that.”

Voigt volleys in

Among those at the camp was veteran Jens Voigt who joined a few days after the birth of his sixth child. The German was in vibrant mood and spoke to Cyclingnews about the vibe in the camp:

Schleck goes under the knife

Fränk Schleck, who last week had the plate and screws removed from the collarbone he broke in the Tour de France, will open his season at the Mallorca Challenge, which starts February 6 with the Trofeo Palma de Mallorca.

"I think we can do something” in the race, the Dane said. “At any rate the team is strong enough.”

Andersen won't be with the team, though. “I travel to Qatar on February 3,” he disclosed. He will lead the team in its debut at the Tour of Qatar, February 6-11, with a team around Fabian Cancellara.