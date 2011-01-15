Leopard Trek train in Mallorca

Image 1 of 35 The Leopards stock up on fuel for the four-hour training ride (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 35 Leopard Trek time trial bikes pre-ride (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 35 Smash and grab: Frank Schleck and his teammates (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 4 of 35 Fabian Wegmann has a pre-ride snack (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 5 of 35 (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 6 of 35 In one: Cancellara (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 7 of 35 Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) looks excited about the four-hour training ride that's about to start (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 8 of 35 (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 9 of 35 Fabian Wegmann makes a quick call before the ride starts (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 10 of 35 Jens Voigt loads up with bottles (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 11 of 35 Daniele Bennati checks his bike (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 12 of 35 Fabian Cancellara and Andy Schleck (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 13 of 35 Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 14 of 35 Kim Andersen gives out the orders for the day (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 15 of 35 The riders listen in as Andersen talks (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 16 of 35 Leopard Trek before their training ride (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 17 of 35 Maxime Monfort chats with Oakley rep and former ONCE rider Inigo (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 18 of 35 Jens Voigt joined up with the team after his wife had a baby (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 19 of 35 Fabian Cancellara arrives for training (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 20 of 35 The Schlecks and Cancellara will ride Trek bikes in 2011 (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 21 of 35 Mercedes and Trek team up to provide some of the best support in the peloton (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 22 of 35 Only the best will do: Nygaard has worked hard on prodiving the best for his riders (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 23 of 35 The Leopard Trek time trial bikes before the riders swap from their road bikes (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 24 of 35 Bontrager provide the wheels (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 25 of 35 The Leopard Trek bike bus (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 26 of 35 Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) makes his way to the team bus (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 27 of 35 Frank Schleck arrives for training with his kit bag (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 28 of 35 (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 29 of 35 Andy Schleck in his new Leopard Trek team kit (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 30 of 35 (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 31 of 35 Daniele Bennati is more than just a sprinter and can work for the team too (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 32 of 35 Germany's Linus Gerdemann signed from Milram (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 33 of 35 Brice Feillu could be crucial when it comes to Schleck glory at the Tour de France (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 34 of 35 The Leopard Trek riders at the team bus (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 35 of 35 Frank Schleck: Luxembourg national road champion (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Leopard Trek is in Mallorca, Spain for the team's first training camp of 2011. It is the first time the rider's get to ride on their official team bikes and in the new kit that was first unveiled at the recent team presentation.

The Luxembourg registered squad line-up includes Andy and Frank Schleck, Fabian Cancellara and Daniele Bennati. They will train on the Spanish island for the next week while seven of their riders, including Stuart O’Grady, compete in the Santos Tour Down Under.

The Spanish camp is the third chance for the squad to bond before the start to the season. Team boss Brian Nygaard organised a mountain get together in Switzerland during the winter and the team gathered again for the team presentation in Luxembourg.

The squad marks Nygaard’s first soiree into team management having previously worked as a press officer for Saxo Bank and briefly at Team Sky. Along with the Shlecks and Cancellara, he has hired some of the top professionals in the peloton in a quest that will see the team compete in both grand tours, week long races and one-day events.

Nygaard departed for the Tour Down Under late on Friday evening, leaving Kim Andersen, his chief directeur sportif, in charge of organising the riders. On today’s menu was a brief photo shoot before a four-hour training ride through the Mallorca hills. The riders are set to stop at a certain point with some of them then switching over to the team’s time trial bikes.

