Leopard Trek train in Mallorca

Leopard Trek is in Mallorca, Spain for the team's first training camp of 2011. It is the first time the rider's get to ride on their official team bikes and in the new kit that was first unveiled at the recent team presentation.
The Luxembourg registered squad line-up includes Andy and Frank Schleck, Fabian Cancellara and Daniele Bennati. They will train on the Spanish island for the next week while seven of their riders, including Stuart O’Grady, compete in the Santos Tour Down Under.
The Spanish camp is the third chance for the squad to bond before the start to the season. Team boss Brian Nygaard organised a mountain get together in Switzerland during the winter and the team gathered again for the team presentation in Luxembourg.
The squad marks Nygaard’s first soiree into team management having previously worked as a press officer for Saxo Bank and briefly at Team Sky. Along with the Shlecks and Cancellara, he has hired some of the top professionals in the peloton in a quest that will see the team compete in both grand tours, week long races and one-day events.
Nygaard departed for the Tour Down Under late on Friday evening, leaving Kim Andersen, his chief directeur sportif, in charge of organising the riders. On today’s menu was a brief photo shoot before a four-hour training ride through the Mallorca hills. The riders are set to stop at a certain point with some of them then switching over to the team’s time trial bikes.
Stay tuned to Cyclingnews over the coming days for more in-depth coverage from the team camp.
