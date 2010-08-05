An Post-Sean Kelly, Endura and Rapha-Condor-Sharp name Tour of Britain line-ups

Image 1 of 3 The An Post Sean Kelly team plans its strategy. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 3 Presenting the 2010 An Post Sean Kelly Team (Image credit: Maire Scully) Image 3 of 3 Rapha-Condor-Sharp took out the night's team classification. (Image credit: Halfords Tour Series/JoolzeDymond.com)

An Post Sean Kelly Cycling Team, Endura Racing and Rapha-Condor-Sharp have announced their provisional line-ups for next month’s Tour of Britain, September 11-18.

An Post return to the race after a year-long absence, and bring with them four Irish riders including David O’Loughlin, who won the Halfords Tour Series Belfast race in June. Irish Champion Matt Brammeier, young Briton Mark McNally and former mountain biker Conor McConvey join O’Loughlin in the squad. The team’s experienced veteran, Niko Eeckhout, is named as a reserve.

Endura will line up with Iker Camaño in their team. The Spaniard, who has competed in the Tour de France, had previously ridden for Phonak, Euskaltel, Saunier Duval and Fuji. Frenchman Alexandre Blain, also has ProTour experience will be hoping to impress in the race too. The team also boasts New Zealand national champion Jack Bauer.

Like last year, Rapha will head to the race with a strong team. Kristian House will be looking to improve upon his top ten finish in last year’s Tour. House has been in good form recently, taking victory in the Richmond GP Premier Calendar last weekend, to add to wins in the Tour of Japan and Halfords Tour Series earlier this season. House will be supported by former African Champion Dan Craven and Australian duo Darren Lapthorne and Zak Dempster, as well as by Jonathan Tiernan-Locke and Ben Greenwood.

Provisional An Post Sean Kelly Cycling Team Tour of Britain line-up:

Matt Brammeier; Pieter Ghyllebert; Philip Lavery; Conor McConvey; Mark McNally; David O’Loughlin

Reserves: Kim Borry; Mark Cassidy; Niko Eeckhout; Kenny Lisabeth; Paidi O’Brien

Provisional Endura Racing Tour of Britain line-up:

Jack Bauer; Alexandre Blain; Iker Camaño; Rob Partridge; Scott Thwaites; Ian Wilkinson

Reserves: Ross Creber; Rob Hayles; James McCallum; Evan Oliphant; Callum Wilkinson

Provisional Rapha – Condor – Sharp Tour of Britain line-up:

Dan Craven; Zak Dempster; Ben Greenwood; Kristian House; Darren Lapthorne; Jonathan Tiernan-Locke

Reserves: Graham Briggs; Chris Newton; Tom Southam