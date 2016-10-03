Trending

An overview of the 2016 UCI Road World Championships - video

A look at the events, courses and favourites

The gold medal and the rainbow jersey

The gold medal and the rainbow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In a matter of days, the cycling world will descend on Doha, Qatar for the 2016 UCI Road World Championships. The call was made to shift the event back into October, to avoid some of the hottest temperatures.

Related Articles

Boycott of World Championships team time trial averted

Tag Heuer to sponsor BMC in 2017

Doha World Championship course a dream for Chloe Hosking

The Golden Girl: Anna van der Breggen

Spain names Worlds team

Kicking things off will be the men’s and women’s team time trials on Sunday, October 9. It will be a slightly diminished field in both competitions, with only eight women’s teams entering and several men’s WorldTour squads opting to stay away.

The individual competitions begin on Monday with the junior women’s time trial, and culminates in the men’s road race at the end of the week. In total, 10 sets of gold medals will be handed out over the eight days, and eight rainbow jerseys.

Watch the video above for an introduction to the 2016 UCI Road World Championships, with all the routes and a few of the favourites.

 Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel and you can find all the latest news on the World Championships here.