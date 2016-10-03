An overview of the 2016 UCI Road World Championships - video

The gold medal and the rainbow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In a matter of days, the cycling world will descend on Doha, Qatar for the 2016 UCI Road World Championships. The call was made to shift the event back into October, to avoid some of the hottest temperatures.

Kicking things off will be the men’s and women’s team time trials on Sunday, October 9. It will be a slightly diminished field in both competitions, with only eight women’s teams entering and several men’s WorldTour squads opting to stay away.

The individual competitions begin on Monday with the junior women’s time trial, and culminates in the men’s road race at the end of the week. In total, 10 sets of gold medals will be handed out over the eight days, and eight rainbow jerseys.

Watch the video above for an introduction to the 2016 UCI Road World Championships, with all the routes and a few of the favourites.



