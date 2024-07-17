Amazon Prime Day: Locks we love from Abus, Hiplok, and Kryptonite at knocked-down prices

Keep your pride and joy safer for cheaper with these lock deals

Keeping your pride and joy safe and secure is a priority whenever you aren't riding your bike. The unfortunate reality is that bike theft is on the rise and it has never been more important to lock your bike up whether that is in your garage, at a train station or outside your office. 

Bike locks are not all made equal however with some locks able to stand up to considerably more punishment than others. In this year's Amazon Prime Day sale a few of our favourite locks from our recent bike lock test are available at up to 60% off. 

ABUS Bordo Granit X Plus 6500/110:$209.99$84.99 at AmazonSave 60%

ABUS Bordo Granit X Plus 6500/110: $209.99 $84.99 at Amazon
Save 60% - In a recent bike lock group test the ABUS Bordo Granit X Plus 6500 came top of the table in the folding lock category. The design is easier to carry and more flexible than a U-lock while still offering a high level of security.

Hiplok Gold Wearable Chain Lock:$129.99$110.23 at AmazonSave 15%

Hiplok Gold Wearable Chain Lock: $129.99 $110.23 at Amazon
Save 15% - In the same group test as the ABUS Bordo Granit 6500 was the Hiplok Gold, which we awarded top marks in the chain lock category. It comes with a Sold Secure Gold rating and the ability to wear it around your waist without locking it. The functionality of this lock makes it ideal for city riding or commuting. 

Kryptonite Kryptolok 610 S Folding Bike Lock:$129.95$99.99 at AmazonSave 23%

Kryptonite Kryptolok 610 S Folding Bike Lock: $129.95 $99.99 at Amazon
Save 23% - Another folding lock that made it into our bike lock round-up was the 610s folding lock from Kryptonite. Although it doesn't offer the same level of protection as the ABUS it does weigh 2 pounds less which could be useful for those with a hilly commute. 

Abus Locks Chain 1010:$149.99$129.95 at AmazonSave 14%

Abus Locks Chain 1010: $149.99 $129.95 at Amazon
Save 14% - The Abus 1010 is a classic chain lock with a Sold Secure Gold rating. The lock features a 140cm locking length making it a good option for locking multiple bikes with the same lock or for feeding through both the frame and wheels.

