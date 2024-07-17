Amazon Prime Day: Locks we love from Abus, Hiplok, and Kryptonite at knocked-down prices

Keeping your pride and joy safe and secure is a priority whenever you aren't riding your bike. The unfortunate reality is that bike theft is on the rise and it has never been more important to lock your bike up whether that is in your garage, at a train station or outside your office.

Bike locks are not all made equal however with some locks able to stand up to considerably more punishment than others. In this year's Amazon Prime Day sale a few of our favourite locks from our recent bike lock test are available at up to 60% off.

If you are in the market for a new bike lock then why not make the most of the limited time savings currently on offer? And to aid your browsing we've added some thematic music below too.

ABUS Bordo Granit X Plus 6500/110: $209.99 $84.99 at Amazon

Save 60% - In a recent bike lock group test the ABUS Bordo Granit X Plus 6500 came top of the table in the folding lock category. The design is easier to carry and more flexible than a U-lock while still offering a high level of security.

When we tested the Bordo Granit X Plus 6500 it was awarded the title of best high security folding lock. Coming with a Sold Secure Gold rating and a 15/15 on ABUS' own scale it is a great lock that can fold down to a nice compact footprint.

Weighing in at 1,574 grams it is also a respectable weight for riders that need to carry their lock from place to place. The only fault we could find with the lock is that the keyhole doesn't have a cover leaving this area vulnerable in wet or freezing weather.

Hiplok Gold Wearable Chain Lock: $129.99 $110.23 at Amazon

Save 15% - In the same group test as the ABUS Bordo Granit 6500 was the Hiplok Gold, which we awarded top marks in the chain lock category. It comes with a Sold Secure Gold rating and the ability to wear it around your waist without locking it. The functionality of this lock makes it ideal for city riding or commuting.

Hiplok's unique selling point has always been the ability to wear its chain locks around your waist, removing the struggle of finding an easy way to carry a chain lock whilst you ride. The ability to fit a range of waists from 28'' through to 44'' without needing to physically lock it around your body is a great selling point in our opinion.

The Hiplok Gold as the name suggests receives a Gold rating from Sold Secure and features an 85cm locking circumference. Another neat inclusion is the ability to remove the fabric chain cover for washing, ideal if you do a lot of riding in hot and sweaty weather.

Kryptonite Kryptolok 610 S Folding Bike Lock: $129.95 $99.99 at Amazon

Save 23% - Another folding lock that made it into our bike lock round-up was the 610s folding lock from Kryptonite. Although it doesn't offer the same level of protection as the ABUS it does weigh 2 pounds less which could be useful for those with a hilly commute.

Another folding lock that is at a bargain price right now is the Kryptonite Kryptolok 610 S. Although it does lack the same level of security as the Bordo Granit it is also considerably lighter, making it a great choice for those conscious of weight.

With the locks on offer right now, unless you really cannot justify the added weight it would be smart to purchase the Bordo Granit as it offers a higher level of security and whilst stock lasts at a cheaper price.

Abus Locks Chain 1010: $149.99 $129.95 at Amazon

Save 14% - The Abus 1010 is a classic chain lock with a Sold Secure Gold rating. The lock features a 140cm locking length making it a good option for locking multiple bikes with the same lock or for feeding through both the frame and wheels.

If you are specifically looking for a longer chain lock then the 1010 from ABUS could be the perfect chain lock for you. At 4'6'' (140cm) in length it gives you more space to lock multiple bikes up or lock both your frame and wheels.

The bulk and weight of this lock certainly make it a lock better suited to be used with a car rack or in a garage or shed. Unlike both the folding locks mentioned the 1010 also sports a lock cylinder cover that will prevent debris or water from getting into the locking mechanism which could cause issues.

