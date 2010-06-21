Amaran, Powers lead NRC after Nature Valley
Sutherland, Evans take round 13 wins
With 11 races remaining in USA Cycling’s National Racing Calendar series Jamis-Sutter Home’s Luis Amaran and Team Vera Bradley Foundation’s Alison Powers lead the elite men’s and women’s series respectively. Rory Sutherland (United Healthcare-Maxxis) and Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) hold second place in their series after winning the 13th round, the Nature Valley Grand Prix.
Amaran and Powers’ position in the individual standings is replicated in the teams’ standings, with Jamis Sutter Home leading the men’s series and Team Vera Bradley Foundation atop the women’s contest.
The series continues this Sunday with the Manhattan Beach Grand Prix. The NRC’s next stage race, the Fitchburg Longsjo Classic, takes place in early July.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|923
|pts
|2
|Rory Sutherland (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)
|565
|3
|Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|515
|4
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|490
|5
|Ben Day (Fly V Australia)
|428
|6
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|399
|7
|Karl Menzies (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)
|350
|8
|David Veilleux (Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|328
|9
|Hilton Clarke (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)
|293
|10
|Levi Leipheimer (Team Mellow Johnny's)
|265
|11
|Ken Hanson (Team Type 1)
|241
|12
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|237
|13
|Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|224
|14
|Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|215
|15
|Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)
|204
|16
|Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia)
|200
|17
|Luca Damiani (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder)
|195
|18
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|193
|19
|Brad Huff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|189
|20
|Robert Sweeting (Team Globalbike)
|186
|21
|Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
|180
|22
|Ben King (Trek-Livestrong)
|166
|23
|Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|162
|24
|Jacob Keough (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)
|161
|25
|Bradley White (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)
|154
|26
|Alessandro Bazzana (Fly V Australia)
|151
|27
|Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized)
|137
|28
|Keil Reijnen (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|136
|29
|Tom Danielson (Dz Nuts)
|135
|30
|Rob Bush (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder)
|134
|31
|Carter Jones (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|130
|32
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)
|116
|33
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|115
|34
|Issac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)
|114
|35
|Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia)
|113
|36
|Chris Winn (Team Rio Grande)
|106
|37
|Pat Mccarty (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|103
|38
|Alexy Shimdt (Team Type 1)
|101
|39
|Dave Zabriskie (Dz Nuts)
|101
|40
|Jeremiah Wiscovitch, (Williams Cycling P/B Sc Velo)
|100
|41
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)
|93
|42
|Michael Friedman (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|91
|43
|Jaroslav Dareowsky (Amore-Vita)
|90
|44
|Darren Lill (Fly V Australia)
|89
|45
|Max Jenkins (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)
|86
|46
|Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|83
|47
|Jason Donald (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin)
|83
|48
|Ignacio Silva (Trek-Livestrong)
|80
|49
|Chris Demarchi (Amgen-Ubs Elite Masters)
|77
|50
|Jake Rytlewski, (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder)
|77
|51
|Scottie Weiss (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder)
|77
|52
|Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|75
|53
|Corey Collier (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin)
|73
|54
|James Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|73
|55
|Taylor Gunman (Rubicon-Oreba Benefiting Livestron)
|73
|56
|Paul Martin (Panther/Competitive Cyclist)
|69
|57
|Mike Northey (Rubicon-Oreba Benefiting Livestron)
|69
|58
|Chad Cagle (Park Place Dealerships)
|66
|59
|Lisban Quintero (Crca/Foundation)
|66
|60
|Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|64
|61
|Davide Frattini, (Team Type 1)
|63
|62
|Clayton Barrows (Axa Equitable Cycling Team/Crca)
|60
|63
|Johnny Clarke (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)
|60
|64
|Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|59
|65
|Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
|59
|66
|Ian Gray (Team Rio Grande)
|59
|67
|Patrick Bevin (Rubicon-Oreba Benefiting Livestron)
|55
|68
|Andrew Pinfold, (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)
|55
|69
|Josh Dillon (Bikereg.Com/Cannondale)
|51
|70
|Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|50
|71
|Jason Waddell (Park Place Dealerships)
|48
|72
|David Boily (Team Spidertech P/B Planet Energy)
|47
|73
|Michael Creed (Team Type 1)
|47
|74
|Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling P/B Sc Velo)
|47
|75
|Logan Hutchings (Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnnya)
|47
|76
|Adam Myerson, (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)
|46
|77
|Jesse Sergent (Trek-Livestrong)
|46
|78
|Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|45
|79
|Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|45
|80
|Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|45
|81
|Joseph Schmalz (Mercy Elite Cycling)
|44
|82
|Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners)
|44
|83
|Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)
|43
|84
|Rahsaan Bahati, (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin)
|42
|85
|Cesar Grajales (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin)
|42
|86
|Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
|41
|87
|Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|40
|88
|Mike Sherer (Verizon U23 P/B Abd)
|40
|89
|Burke Swindlehurst (Teamgive)
|40
|90
|Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.Com/Cannondale)
|40
|91
|Brian Jensen (Hrrc/Trek)
|38
|92
|Chris Baldwin, (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)
|35
|93
|Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)
|33
|94
|Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|32
|95
|Shawn Milne (Team Type 1)
|32
|96
|Justin Williams (Trek Livestrong U23)
|32
|97
|Emile Abraham, (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|30
|98
|Jamie Kimberley (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lsv Amate)
|30
|99
|Alex Hagman (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin)
|29
|100
|Ryan Freund (Verizon U23 P/B Abd)
|28
|101
|Nick Waite (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder)
|28
|102
|Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse P/B Motorex)
|27
|103
|Thom Coupe (Bikereg.Com/Cannondale)
|27
|104
|Luke Keough (Clnoonan/Bayhillcapital P/B Corner)
|27
|105
|Bell,Zack (Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|26
|106
|Adam Bergman (Hrrc/Trek)
|26
|107
|Jermaine Burrowes (Crca/Dave Jordan Coaching-Zephyr)
|25
|108
|Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)
|25
|109
|Charles Dionne, (Fly V Australia)
|25
|110
|Jason Meidhof (Clean Currents P/B Don Beyer Volv)
|25
|111
|Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong)
|25
|112
|Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1)
|25
|113
|Bryan Fawley (Park Place Dealerships)
|24
|114
|Frank Travieso (Champion Porsche P/B Herbalife)
|24
|115
|Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|23
|116
|Aldo Ilesic (Team Type 1)
|22
|117
|Phillip Mann (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin)
|22
|118
|Floyd Landis (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin)
|21
|119
|Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|21
|120
|Steve Tilford (Tradewind Energy/Trek)
|21
|121
|Ty Magner (Locos Grill & Pub)
|20
|122
|Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|20
|123
|Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|20
|124
|Brian Toone (Tria Market P/B Donohooauto.Com)
|20
|125
|Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
|19
|126
|Julian Kyer (Trek-Livestrong)
|19
|127
|Francois Parisien, (Team Spidertech P/B Planet Energy)
|19
|128
|Brian Butts (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Re)
|18
|129
|William Dugan (Team Type 1)
|18
|130
|Joey Rosskopf (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)
|18
|131
|Roman Van Uden (Rubicon-Oreba Benefiting Livestron)
|18
|132
|Lance Armstrong (Team Mellow Johnny's)
|17
|133
|Bobby Lea, (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin)
|17
|134
|Jesse Moore (California Giant/Specialized)
|17
|135
|Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)
|16
|136
|Will Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)
|16
|137
|Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23)
|16
|138
|Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse P/B Motorex)
|16
|139
|Jeffrey Schroetlin (Texas Roadhouse P/B Motorex)
|16
|140
|James Williamson (Two Wheeler/Specialized)
|16
|141
|Andrew Bajadali, (Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|15
|142
|James Carney (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|15
|143
|Chuck Hutcheson (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Re)
|15
|144
|Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23)
|15
|145
|Neil Shirley, (Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|15
|146
|Matthew Cooke (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)
|14
|147
|Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1)
|13
|148
|Nicholas Coil (Tradewind Energy/Trek)
|12
|149
|Ryan Dewald, (Haymarket)
|12
|150
|Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)
|12
|151
|Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|10
|152
|John Eisinger (Cleveland Clinc Sports)
|10
|153
|Tim Henry (Team Type 1 Development)
|10
|154
|Ryan Knapp (Panther/Competitive Cyclist)
|10
|155
|Bruno Langlois (Team Spidertech P/B Planet Energy)
|10
|156
|Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23)
|10
|157
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|10
|158
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|10
|159
|Matt Rice (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin)
|10
|160
|Tim Roe (Trek-Livestrong)
|10
|161
|Scott Stewart (Team Type 1)
|10
|162
|Gabe Varela (Nature Valley Pro Ride)
|10
|163
|Nick Walker (Holowesko Partners)
|10
|164
|Paul Che (Team Pista Palace)
|9
|165
|Olaf Kerkhof (Team Type 1 Development)
|9
|166
|Alder Martz (Team Globalbike)
|9
|167
|William Nowak (Verizon U23 P/B Abd)
|9
|168
|Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|9
|169
|Stefan Rothe (Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnnya)
|9
|170
|Zack Allison (Echelon Energy)
|8
|171
|John Durso (Liberty)
|8
|172
|Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners)
|8
|173
|Michael Larsen (Denmark National Team)
|8
|174
|Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)
|8
|175
|Victor Ayala (Herbalife Lagrange)
|7
|176
|Craig Dodson (Richmond Pro Cycling)
|7
|177
|Jonathan Mumford (Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|7
|178
|Eric Schildge (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)
|7
|179
|David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)
|6
|180
|Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|6
|181
|Daniel Zmolik (Axa Equitable Cycling Team/Crca)
|6
|182
|Schmidt Alexy (Team Type 1)
|5
|183
|Eric Barlevav (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)
|5
|184
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)
|5
|185
|Marc De Maar (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)
|5
|186
|Andres Diaz (Racemenu.Com)
|5
|187
|Sebastian Flaskamp (Droessiger)
|5
|188
|Erik Hamilton (Nuvo/Cultural Trail)
|5
|189
|Sergio Hernandez (Now -Ms Society)
|5
|190
|Sean Sullivan (Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnnya)
|5
|191
|Kyle Wamsley, (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita
|1669
|pts
|2
|United Health Care-Maxxis
|1460
|3
|Fly V Australia
|1163
|4
|Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1030
|5
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|1029
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foun)
|699
|pts
|2
|Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)
|529
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (Htc Columbia)
|497
|4
|Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)
|472
|5
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|459
|6
|Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)
|452
|7
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Htc Columbia)
|424
|8
|Meredith Miller (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)
|412
|9
|Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)
|408
|10
|Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders)
|400
|11
|Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foun)
|377
|12
|Brooke Miller (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)
|345
|13
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)
|340
|14
|Amanda Miller (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)
|323
|15
|Amber Neben (Webcor Builders)
|310
|16
|Ruth Corset (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)
|308
|17
|Jennifer Purcell (Roosters P/B Edge Comp)
|301
|18
|Linda Villumsen (Htc Columbia)
|265
|19
|Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)
|264
|20
|Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)
|263
|21
|Carla Swart (Team Vera Bradley Foun)
|254
|22
|Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Comp)
|239
|23
|Alex Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foun)
|227
|24
|Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foun)
|221
|25
|Anne Samplonius (Team Vera Bradley Foun)
|201
|26
|Kristen Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foun)
|198
|27
|Kate Veronneau (Bmw -Bianchi)
|195
|28
|Christina Smith (Veloforma)
|190
|29
|Sinead Miller (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)
|186
|30
|Alison Starnes (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)
|167
|31
|Katherine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)
|165
|32
|Vzensniauskaite M. (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)
|154
|33
|Mcloon Anna (Team Kenda)
|149
|34
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)
|141
|35
|Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)
|130
|36
|Chole Hosking (Htc Columbia)
|115
|37
|Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)
|110
|38
|Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)
|109
|39
|Carrie Cash Wottten (Team Vera Bradley Foun)
|106
|40
|Samantha Schneider (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)
|100
|41
|Emma Petersen (7Thgroove/Re:Form Body)
|98
|42
|Rebecca Much (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)
|96
|43
|Heather Logan-Spreng (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)
|95
|44
|Kim Anderson (Htc Columbia)
|94
|45
|Kacey Manderfield (Vanderkitten Racing)
|90
|46
|Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
|90
|47
|Kirsty Broun (Verducci Breakaway Rac)
|81
|48
|Emila Fahlin (Htc Columbia)
|79
|49
|Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)
|77
|50
|Melissa Sanborn (Cyclepath Racing)
|69
|51
|Chole Forsman (Specialized D4W /Bicycle)
|68
|52
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)
|61
|53
|Trixi Worrack (Noris Cycling Team)
|60
|54
|Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco)
|58
|55
|Sarah Caravella (Team Card)
|57
|56
|Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|57
|57
|Lauren Robertson (Fcs/Metro Volkswagen)
|57
|58
|Testroete Alison (Team Vera Bradley Foun)
|57
|59
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)
|56
|60
|Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
|53
|61
|Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W /Bicycle)
|50
|62
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1)
|48
|63
|Sue Butler (Nature Valley Pro Ride)
|47
|64
|Alexandra Carle (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)
|47
|65
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda)
|46
|66
|Cara Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)
|44
|67
|Jenna Rinehart (Specialized D4W /Bicycle)
|41
|68
|Kim Geist (Team Alliance Environme)
|40
|69
|Devon Haskell (Team Tibco)
|39
|70
|Emma Mackie (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)
|39
|71
|Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|36
|72
|Christine Roettger (Mesa Cycles Racing Tea)
|36
|73
|Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W /Bicycle)
|35
|74
|Flora Duffy (Fiber One Collegiate All)
|35
|75
|Denise Ramsden (Team Kenda)
|35
|76
|Ashley James (Team Kenda)
|33
|77
|Jill Kislia (Team Kenda)
|32
|78
|Kristen Lasasso (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)
|31
|79
|Courtney O'donnell (Herbalife-Lagrange)
|31
|80
|Jennifer Mcrae (Chann Mcrae Coaching)
|30
|81
|Jessica Phillips (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)
|30
|82
|Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)
|29
|83
|Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foun)
|29
|84
|Priscilla Cazer (Tulsa Tough Racing)
|28
|85
|Megan Hottman (Treads.Com/Dft)
|27
|86
|Heather Pryor (Trisports Cycling/Eclips)
|27
|87
|Erin Silliman (Fruit 66)
|27
|88
|Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)
|27
|89
|Pamela Loebig (Alderfer Bergen)
|24
|90
|Rebecca Wellons (Bmw -Bianchi)
|23
|91
|Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda)
|20
|92
|Kendi Thomas (Team Kenda)
|20
|93
|Bron Ryan (Team Freewheel Bike)
|17
|94
|Mary Costelloe (Verducci Breakaway Rac)
|16
|95
|Arielle Filiberti (Specialized D4W /Bicycle)
|16
|96
|Jeannie Longo (Team Colleen P/B Summit)
|16
|97
|Anna Barensfeld (Specialized D4W /Bicycle)
|15
|98
|Melissa Dahlmann (Bianchi-Grand Performa)
|15
|99
|Angela Mcclure (Roosters P/B Edge Comp)
|12
|100
|Katharina Weber (Alderfer Bergen)
|12
|101
|Jenette Williams (Team Card)
|12
|102
|Genevieve Whitson (Mvp Health Care Cycling)
|11
|103
|Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling/Eclips)
|10
|104
|Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W /Bicycle)
|10
|105
|Annajean Dallaire (Alderfer Bergen)
|10
|106
|Amy Dombroski (Webcor Builders)
|10
|107
|Sussannah Gordon (Primal/Rocky Mountain C)
|10
|108
|Jasmine Hurikino (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)
|10
|109
|Monica Mendez (Idercas Colombia)
|10
|110
|Lindsey Myers (Webcor Builders)
|10
|111
|Alice Pennington (Veloforma)
|10
|112
|Liza Rachetto (Treads.Com/Dft)
|10
|113
|Kendall Ryan (Now -Ms Society)
|10
|114
|Anna Sanders (Primal/Rocky Mountain C)
|10
|115
|Teri Sheasby (Veloforma)
|10
|116
|Molly Vetter-Smith (Mesa Cycles Racing Tea)
|10
|117
|Nicol Vincent Jordan (Performance Bicycle Ra)
|10
|118
|Jane Weakley (Team Dayton)
|9
|119
|Terra Kier (Team Dayton)
|8
|120
|Thea Parent (Human Zoom/Pabst Blue)
|8
|121
|Anna Young (Mvp Health Care Cycling)
|8
|122
|Cindi Inman (Mesa Cycles Racing Tea)
|7
|123
|Allison Lampi (7Thgroove/Re:Form Body)
|7
|124
|Lenore Pipes (Fruit 66)
|7
|125
|Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)
|7
|126
|Vanessa Drigo (Touchstone Climbing)
|6
|127
|Angela Hennig (Noris Cycling Team)
|6
|128
|Cassandra King (Amoroso's Cycling Team/)
|6
|129
|Kate Ross (Team Card)
|6
|130
|Kasey Clark (Treads.Com/Dft)
|5
|131
|Kirsten Davis (Performance Bicycle Ra)
|5
|132
|Cheryl Fuller Muller (Pedal Right Cycling Tea)
|5
|133
|Daniela Garcia (Metro Volkswagen Cycli)
|5
|134
|Marlen Johrend (Noris Cycling Team)
|5
|135
|Siobhan Jones (Austin Flyers Women's C)
|5
|136
|Anna Lang (Vanderkitten Racing)
|5
|137
|Dana Martin (Performance Bicycle Ra)
|5
|138
|Whitney Schultz (Veloforma)
|5
|139
|Robin Secrist (Riverstone Women's Raci)
|5
|140
|Veronique Bilodeau (Equipe Cascades-Abc Cy)
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|1778
|pts
|2
|TIBCO
|1555
|3
|Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12
|1422
|4
|HTC Columbia
|1395
|5
|Colavita/Baci
|1318
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy