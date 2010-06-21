Trending

Amaran, Powers lead NRC after Nature Valley

Sutherland, Evans take round 13 wins

With 11 races remaining in USA Cycling’s National Racing Calendar series Jamis-Sutter Home’s Luis Amaran and Team Vera Bradley Foundation’s Alison Powers lead the elite men’s and women’s series respectively. Rory Sutherland (United Healthcare-Maxxis) and Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) hold second place in their series after winning the 13th round, the Nature Valley Grand Prix.

Amaran and Powers’ position in the individual standings is replicated in the teams’ standings, with Jamis Sutter Home leading the men’s series and Team Vera Bradley Foundation atop the women’s contest.

The series continues this Sunday with the Manhattan Beach Grand Prix. The NRC’s next stage race, the Fitchburg Longsjo Classic, takes place in early July.

Men standings
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)923pts
2Rory Sutherland (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)565
3Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefits Strategies)515
4Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)490
5Ben Day (Fly V Australia)428
6Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)399
7Karl Menzies (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)350
8David Veilleux (Kelly Benefits Strategies)328
9Hilton Clarke (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)293
10Levi Leipheimer (Team Mellow Johnny's)265
11Ken Hanson (Team Type 1)241
12Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)237
13Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)224
14Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)215
15Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)204
16Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia)200
17Luca Damiani (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder)195
18Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)193
19Brad Huff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)189
20Robert Sweeting (Team Globalbike)186
21Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)180
22Ben King (Trek-Livestrong)166
23Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)162
24Jacob Keough (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)161
25Bradley White (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)154
26Alessandro Bazzana (Fly V Australia)151
27Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized)137
28Keil Reijnen (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)136
29Tom Danielson (Dz Nuts)135
30Rob Bush (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder)134
31Carter Jones (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)130
32Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)116
33Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)115
34Issac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)114
35Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia)113
36Chris Winn (Team Rio Grande)106
37Pat Mccarty (Yahoo! Cycling Team)103
38Alexy Shimdt (Team Type 1)101
39Dave Zabriskie (Dz Nuts)101
40Jeremiah Wiscovitch, (Williams Cycling P/B Sc Velo)100
41Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)93
42Michael Friedman (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)91
43Jaroslav Dareowsky (Amore-Vita)90
44Darren Lill (Fly V Australia)89
45Max Jenkins (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)86
46Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefits Strategies)83
47Jason Donald (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin)83
48Ignacio Silva (Trek-Livestrong)80
49Chris Demarchi (Amgen-Ubs Elite Masters)77
50Jake Rytlewski, (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder)77
51Scottie Weiss (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder)77
52Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)75
53Corey Collier (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin)73
54James Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)73
55Taylor Gunman (Rubicon-Oreba Benefiting Livestron)73
56Paul Martin (Panther/Competitive Cyclist)69
57Mike Northey (Rubicon-Oreba Benefiting Livestron)69
58Chad Cagle (Park Place Dealerships)66
59Lisban Quintero (Crca/Foundation)66
60Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)64
61Davide Frattini, (Team Type 1)63
62Clayton Barrows (Axa Equitable Cycling Team/Crca)60
63Johnny Clarke (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)60
64Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefits Strategies)59
65Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)59
66Ian Gray (Team Rio Grande)59
67Patrick Bevin (Rubicon-Oreba Benefiting Livestron)55
68Andrew Pinfold, (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)55
69Josh Dillon (Bikereg.Com/Cannondale)51
70Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)50
71Jason Waddell (Park Place Dealerships)48
72David Boily (Team Spidertech P/B Planet Energy)47
73Michael Creed (Team Type 1)47
74Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling P/B Sc Velo)47
75Logan Hutchings (Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnnya)47
76Adam Myerson, (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)46
77Jesse Sergent (Trek-Livestrong)46
78Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)45
79Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefits Strategies)45
80Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling)45
81Joseph Schmalz (Mercy Elite Cycling)44
82Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners)44
83Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)43
84Rahsaan Bahati, (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin)42
85Cesar Grajales (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin)42
86Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)41
87Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)40
88Mike Sherer (Verizon U23 P/B Abd)40
89Burke Swindlehurst (Teamgive)40
90Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.Com/Cannondale)40
91Brian Jensen (Hrrc/Trek)38
92Chris Baldwin, (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)35
93Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)33
94Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)32
95Shawn Milne (Team Type 1)32
96Justin Williams (Trek Livestrong U23)32
97Emile Abraham, (Aerocat Cycling Team)30
98Jamie Kimberley (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lsv Amate)30
99Alex Hagman (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin)29
100Ryan Freund (Verizon U23 P/B Abd)28
101Nick Waite (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder)28
102Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse P/B Motorex)27
103Thom Coupe (Bikereg.Com/Cannondale)27
104Luke Keough (Clnoonan/Bayhillcapital P/B Corner)27
105Bell,Zack (Kelly Benefits Strategies)26
106Adam Bergman (Hrrc/Trek)26
107Jermaine Burrowes (Crca/Dave Jordan Coaching-Zephyr)25
108Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)25
109Charles Dionne, (Fly V Australia)25
110Jason Meidhof (Clean Currents P/B Don Beyer Volv)25
111Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong)25
112Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1)25
113Bryan Fawley (Park Place Dealerships)24
114Frank Travieso (Champion Porsche P/B Herbalife)24
115Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling)23
116Aldo Ilesic (Team Type 1)22
117Phillip Mann (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin)22
118Floyd Landis (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin)21
119Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling)21
120Steve Tilford (Tradewind Energy/Trek)21
121Ty Magner (Locos Grill & Pub)20
122Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)20
123Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)20
124Brian Toone (Tria Market P/B Donohooauto.Com)20
125Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)19
126Julian Kyer (Trek-Livestrong)19
127Francois Parisien, (Team Spidertech P/B Planet Energy)19
128Brian Butts (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Re)18
129William Dugan (Team Type 1)18
130Joey Rosskopf (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)18
131Roman Van Uden (Rubicon-Oreba Benefiting Livestron)18
132Lance Armstrong (Team Mellow Johnny's)17
133Bobby Lea, (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin)17
134Jesse Moore (California Giant/Specialized)17
135Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)16
136Will Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)16
137Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23)16
138Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse P/B Motorex)16
139Jeffrey Schroetlin (Texas Roadhouse P/B Motorex)16
140James Williamson (Two Wheeler/Specialized)16
141Andrew Bajadali, (Kelly Benefits Strategies)15
142James Carney (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)15
143Chuck Hutcheson (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Re)15
144Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23)15
145Neil Shirley, (Kelly Benefits Strategies)15
146Matthew Cooke (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)14
147Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1)13
148Nicholas Coil (Tradewind Energy/Trek)12
149Ryan Dewald, (Haymarket)12
150Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)12
151Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team)10
152John Eisinger (Cleveland Clinc Sports)10
153Tim Henry (Team Type 1 Development)10
154Ryan Knapp (Panther/Competitive Cyclist)10
155Bruno Langlois (Team Spidertech P/B Planet Energy)10
156Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23)10
157Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)10
158Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)10
159Matt Rice (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin)10
160Tim Roe (Trek-Livestrong)10
161Scott Stewart (Team Type 1)10
162Gabe Varela (Nature Valley Pro Ride)10
163Nick Walker (Holowesko Partners)10
164Paul Che (Team Pista Palace)9
165Olaf Kerkhof (Team Type 1 Development)9
166Alder Martz (Team Globalbike)9
167William Nowak (Verizon U23 P/B Abd)9
168Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)9
169Stefan Rothe (Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnnya)9
170Zack Allison (Echelon Energy)8
171John Durso (Liberty)8
172Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners)8
173Michael Larsen (Denmark National Team)8
174Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)8
175Victor Ayala (Herbalife Lagrange)7
176Craig Dodson (Richmond Pro Cycling)7
177Jonathan Mumford (Kelly Benefits Strategies)7
178Eric Schildge (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)7
179David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)6
180Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)6
181Daniel Zmolik (Axa Equitable Cycling Team/Crca)6
182Schmidt Alexy (Team Type 1)5
183Eric Barlevav (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)5
184Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)5
185Marc De Maar (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)5
186Andres Diaz (Racemenu.Com)5
187Sebastian Flaskamp (Droessiger)5
188Erik Hamilton (Nuvo/Cultural Trail)5
189Sergio Hernandez (Now -Ms Society)5
190Sean Sullivan (Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnnya)5
191Kyle Wamsley, (Bissell Pro Cycling)5

Men's team standings
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita1669pts
2United Health Care-Maxxis1460
3Fly V Australia1163
4Kelly Benefit Strategies1030
5Bissell Pro Cycling1029

Women standings
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foun)699pts
2Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)529
3Evelyn Stevens (Htc Columbia)497
4Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)472
5Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)459
6Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)452
7Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Htc Columbia)424
8Meredith Miller (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)412
9Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)408
10Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders)400
11Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foun)377
12Brooke Miller (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)345
13Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)340
14Amanda Miller (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)323
15Amber Neben (Webcor Builders)310
16Ruth Corset (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)308
17Jennifer Purcell (Roosters P/B Edge Comp)301
18Linda Villumsen (Htc Columbia)265
19Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)264
20Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)263
21Carla Swart (Team Vera Bradley Foun)254
22Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Comp)239
23Alex Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foun)227
24Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foun)221
25Anne Samplonius (Team Vera Bradley Foun)201
26Kristen Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foun)198
27Kate Veronneau (Bmw -Bianchi)195
28Christina Smith (Veloforma)190
29Sinead Miller (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)186
30Alison Starnes (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)167
31Katherine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)165
32Vzensniauskaite M. (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)154
33Mcloon Anna (Team Kenda)149
34Joanne Kiesanowski (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)141
35Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)130
36Chole Hosking (Htc Columbia)115
37Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)110
38Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)109
39Carrie Cash Wottten (Team Vera Bradley Foun)106
40Samantha Schneider (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)100
41Emma Petersen (7Thgroove/Re:Form Body)98
42Rebecca Much (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)96
43Heather Logan-Spreng (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)95
44Kim Anderson (Htc Columbia)94
45Kacey Manderfield (Vanderkitten Racing)90
46Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)90
47Kirsty Broun (Verducci Breakaway Rac)81
48Emila Fahlin (Htc Columbia)79
49Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)77
50Melissa Sanborn (Cyclepath Racing)69
51Chole Forsman (Specialized D4W /Bicycle)68
52Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)61
53Trixi Worrack (Noris Cycling Team)60
54Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco)58
55Sarah Caravella (Team Card)57
56Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)57
57Lauren Robertson (Fcs/Metro Volkswagen)57
58Testroete Alison (Team Vera Bradley Foun)57
59Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)56
60Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)53
61Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W /Bicycle)50
62Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1)48
63Sue Butler (Nature Valley Pro Ride)47
64Alexandra Carle (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)47
65Amity Elliot (Team Kenda)46
66Cara Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)44
67Jenna Rinehart (Specialized D4W /Bicycle)41
68Kim Geist (Team Alliance Environme)40
69Devon Haskell (Team Tibco)39
70Emma Mackie (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)39
71Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears)36
72Christine Roettger (Mesa Cycles Racing Tea)36
73Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W /Bicycle)35
74Flora Duffy (Fiber One Collegiate All)35
75Denise Ramsden (Team Kenda)35
76Ashley James (Team Kenda)33
77Jill Kislia (Team Kenda)32
78Kristen Lasasso (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)31
79Courtney O'donnell (Herbalife-Lagrange)31
80Jennifer Mcrae (Chann Mcrae Coaching)30
81Jessica Phillips (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)30
82Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)29
83Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foun)29
84Priscilla Cazer (Tulsa Tough Racing)28
85Megan Hottman (Treads.Com/Dft)27
86Heather Pryor (Trisports Cycling/Eclips)27
87Erin Silliman (Fruit 66)27
88Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)27
89Pamela Loebig (Alderfer Bergen)24
90Rebecca Wellons (Bmw -Bianchi)23
91Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda)20
92Kendi Thomas (Team Kenda)20
93Bron Ryan (Team Freewheel Bike)17
94Mary Costelloe (Verducci Breakaway Rac)16
95Arielle Filiberti (Specialized D4W /Bicycle)16
96Jeannie Longo (Team Colleen P/B Summit)16
97Anna Barensfeld (Specialized D4W /Bicycle)15
98Melissa Dahlmann (Bianchi-Grand Performa)15
99Angela Mcclure (Roosters P/B Edge Comp)12
100Katharina Weber (Alderfer Bergen)12
101Jenette Williams (Team Card)12
102Genevieve Whitson (Mvp Health Care Cycling)11
103Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling/Eclips)10
104Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W /Bicycle)10
105Annajean Dallaire (Alderfer Bergen)10
106Amy Dombroski (Webcor Builders)10
107Sussannah Gordon (Primal/Rocky Mountain C)10
108Jasmine Hurikino (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)10
109Monica Mendez (Idercas Colombia)10
110Lindsey Myers (Webcor Builders)10
111Alice Pennington (Veloforma)10
112Liza Rachetto (Treads.Com/Dft)10
113Kendall Ryan (Now -Ms Society)10
114Anna Sanders (Primal/Rocky Mountain C)10
115Teri Sheasby (Veloforma)10
116Molly Vetter-Smith (Mesa Cycles Racing Tea)10
117Nicol Vincent Jordan (Performance Bicycle Ra)10
118Jane Weakley (Team Dayton)9
119Terra Kier (Team Dayton)8
120Thea Parent (Human Zoom/Pabst Blue)8
121Anna Young (Mvp Health Care Cycling)8
122Cindi Inman (Mesa Cycles Racing Tea)7
123Allison Lampi (7Thgroove/Re:Form Body)7
124Lenore Pipes (Fruit 66)7
125Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)7
126Vanessa Drigo (Touchstone Climbing)6
127Angela Hennig (Noris Cycling Team)6
128Cassandra King (Amoroso's Cycling Team/)6
129Kate Ross (Team Card)6
130Kasey Clark (Treads.Com/Dft)5
131Kirsten Davis (Performance Bicycle Ra)5
132Cheryl Fuller Muller (Pedal Right Cycling Tea)5
133Daniela Garcia (Metro Volkswagen Cycli)5
134Marlen Johrend (Noris Cycling Team)5
135Siobhan Jones (Austin Flyers Women's C)5
136Anna Lang (Vanderkitten Racing)5
137Dana Martin (Performance Bicycle Ra)5
138Whitney Schultz (Veloforma)5
139Robin Secrist (Riverstone Women's Raci)5
140Veronique Bilodeau (Equipe Cascades-Abc Cy)3

Women's team standings
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Team Vera Bradley Foundation1778pts
2TIBCO1555
3Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 121422
4HTC Columbia1395
5Colavita/Baci1318