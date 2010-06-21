Amaran, Powers lead NRC after Nature Valley

With 11 races remaining in USA Cycling’s National Racing Calendar series Jamis-Sutter Home’s Luis Amaran and Team Vera Bradley Foundation’s Alison Powers lead the elite men’s and women’s series respectively. Rory Sutherland (United Healthcare-Maxxis) and Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) hold second place in their series after winning the 13th round, the Nature Valley Grand Prix.

Amaran and Powers’ position in the individual standings is replicated in the teams’ standings, with Jamis Sutter Home leading the men’s series and Team Vera Bradley Foundation atop the women’s contest.

The series continues this Sunday with the Manhattan Beach Grand Prix. The NRC’s next stage race, the Fitchburg Longsjo Classic, takes place in early July.

Men standings # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 923 pts 2 Rory Sutherland (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis) 565 3 Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefits Strategies) 515 4 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 490 5 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) 428 6 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 399 7 Karl Menzies (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis) 350 8 David Veilleux (Kelly Benefits Strategies) 328 9 Hilton Clarke (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis) 293 10 Levi Leipheimer (Team Mellow Johnny's) 265 11 Ken Hanson (Team Type 1) 241 12 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 237 13 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 224 14 Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 215 15 Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia) 204 16 Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia) 200 17 Luca Damiani (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder) 195 18 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 193 19 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 189 20 Robert Sweeting (Team Globalbike) 186 21 Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) 180 22 Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) 166 23 Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 162 24 Jacob Keough (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis) 161 25 Bradley White (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis) 154 26 Alessandro Bazzana (Fly V Australia) 151 27 Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized) 137 28 Keil Reijnen (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 136 29 Tom Danielson (Dz Nuts) 135 30 Rob Bush (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder) 134 31 Carter Jones (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 130 32 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe) 116 33 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 115 34 Issac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe) 114 35 Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) 113 36 Chris Winn (Team Rio Grande) 106 37 Pat Mccarty (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 103 38 Alexy Shimdt (Team Type 1) 101 39 Dave Zabriskie (Dz Nuts) 101 40 Jeremiah Wiscovitch, (Williams Cycling P/B Sc Velo) 100 41 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1) 93 42 Michael Friedman (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 91 43 Jaroslav Dareowsky (Amore-Vita) 90 44 Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) 89 45 Max Jenkins (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis) 86 46 Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefits Strategies) 83 47 Jason Donald (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin) 83 48 Ignacio Silva (Trek-Livestrong) 80 49 Chris Demarchi (Amgen-Ubs Elite Masters) 77 50 Jake Rytlewski, (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder) 77 51 Scottie Weiss (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder) 77 52 Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 75 53 Corey Collier (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin) 73 54 James Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 73 55 Taylor Gunman (Rubicon-Oreba Benefiting Livestron) 73 56 Paul Martin (Panther/Competitive Cyclist) 69 57 Mike Northey (Rubicon-Oreba Benefiting Livestron) 69 58 Chad Cagle (Park Place Dealerships) 66 59 Lisban Quintero (Crca/Foundation) 66 60 Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) 64 61 Davide Frattini, (Team Type 1) 63 62 Clayton Barrows (Axa Equitable Cycling Team/Crca) 60 63 Johnny Clarke (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis) 60 64 Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefits Strategies) 59 65 Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 59 66 Ian Gray (Team Rio Grande) 59 67 Patrick Bevin (Rubicon-Oreba Benefiting Livestron) 55 68 Andrew Pinfold, (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis) 55 69 Josh Dillon (Bikereg.Com/Cannondale) 51 70 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 50 71 Jason Waddell (Park Place Dealerships) 48 72 David Boily (Team Spidertech P/B Planet Energy) 47 73 Michael Creed (Team Type 1) 47 74 Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling P/B Sc Velo) 47 75 Logan Hutchings (Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnnya) 47 76 Adam Myerson, (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe) 46 77 Jesse Sergent (Trek-Livestrong) 46 78 Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 45 79 Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefits Strategies) 45 80 Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling) 45 81 Joseph Schmalz (Mercy Elite Cycling) 44 82 Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners) 44 83 Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong) 43 84 Rahsaan Bahati, (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin) 42 85 Cesar Grajales (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin) 42 86 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 41 87 Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team) 40 88 Mike Sherer (Verizon U23 P/B Abd) 40 89 Burke Swindlehurst (Teamgive) 40 90 Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.Com/Cannondale) 40 91 Brian Jensen (Hrrc/Trek) 38 92 Chris Baldwin, (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis) 35 93 Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong) 33 94 Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 32 95 Shawn Milne (Team Type 1) 32 96 Justin Williams (Trek Livestrong U23) 32 97 Emile Abraham, (Aerocat Cycling Team) 30 98 Jamie Kimberley (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lsv Amate) 30 99 Alex Hagman (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin) 29 100 Ryan Freund (Verizon U23 P/B Abd) 28 101 Nick Waite (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder) 28 102 Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse P/B Motorex) 27 103 Thom Coupe (Bikereg.Com/Cannondale) 27 104 Luke Keough (Clnoonan/Bayhillcapital P/B Corner) 27 105 Bell,Zack (Kelly Benefits Strategies) 26 106 Adam Bergman (Hrrc/Trek) 26 107 Jermaine Burrowes (Crca/Dave Jordan Coaching-Zephyr) 25 108 Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) 25 109 Charles Dionne, (Fly V Australia) 25 110 Jason Meidhof (Clean Currents P/B Don Beyer Volv) 25 111 Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) 25 112 Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) 25 113 Bryan Fawley (Park Place Dealerships) 24 114 Frank Travieso (Champion Porsche P/B Herbalife) 24 115 Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 23 116 Aldo Ilesic (Team Type 1) 22 117 Phillip Mann (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin) 22 118 Floyd Landis (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin) 21 119 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling) 21 120 Steve Tilford (Tradewind Energy/Trek) 21 121 Ty Magner (Locos Grill & Pub) 20 122 Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 20 123 Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 20 124 Brian Toone (Tria Market P/B Donohooauto.Com) 20 125 Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia) 19 126 Julian Kyer (Trek-Livestrong) 19 127 Francois Parisien, (Team Spidertech P/B Planet Energy) 19 128 Brian Butts (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Re) 18 129 William Dugan (Team Type 1) 18 130 Joey Rosskopf (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe) 18 131 Roman Van Uden (Rubicon-Oreba Benefiting Livestron) 18 132 Lance Armstrong (Team Mellow Johnny's) 17 133 Bobby Lea, (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin) 17 134 Jesse Moore (California Giant/Specialized) 17 135 Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe) 16 136 Will Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe) 16 137 Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23) 16 138 Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse P/B Motorex) 16 139 Jeffrey Schroetlin (Texas Roadhouse P/B Motorex) 16 140 James Williamson (Two Wheeler/Specialized) 16 141 Andrew Bajadali, (Kelly Benefits Strategies) 15 142 James Carney (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 15 143 Chuck Hutcheson (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Re) 15 144 Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23) 15 145 Neil Shirley, (Kelly Benefits Strategies) 15 146 Matthew Cooke (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe) 14 147 Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1) 13 148 Nicholas Coil (Tradewind Energy/Trek) 12 149 Ryan Dewald, (Haymarket) 12 150 Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace) 12 151 Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team) 10 152 John Eisinger (Cleveland Clinc Sports) 10 153 Tim Henry (Team Type 1 Development) 10 154 Ryan Knapp (Panther/Competitive Cyclist) 10 155 Bruno Langlois (Team Spidertech P/B Planet Energy) 10 156 Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23) 10 157 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 10 158 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 10 159 Matt Rice (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin) 10 160 Tim Roe (Trek-Livestrong) 10 161 Scott Stewart (Team Type 1) 10 162 Gabe Varela (Nature Valley Pro Ride) 10 163 Nick Walker (Holowesko Partners) 10 164 Paul Che (Team Pista Palace) 9 165 Olaf Kerkhof (Team Type 1 Development) 9 166 Alder Martz (Team Globalbike) 9 167 William Nowak (Verizon U23 P/B Abd) 9 168 Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 9 169 Stefan Rothe (Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnnya) 9 170 Zack Allison (Echelon Energy) 8 171 John Durso (Liberty) 8 172 Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners) 8 173 Michael Larsen (Denmark National Team) 8 174 Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion) 8 175 Victor Ayala (Herbalife Lagrange) 7 176 Craig Dodson (Richmond Pro Cycling) 7 177 Jonathan Mumford (Kelly Benefits Strategies) 7 178 Eric Schildge (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe) 7 179 David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe) 6 180 Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 6 181 Daniel Zmolik (Axa Equitable Cycling Team/Crca) 6 182 Schmidt Alexy (Team Type 1) 5 183 Eric Barlevav (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis) 5 184 Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe) 5 185 Marc De Maar (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis) 5 186 Andres Diaz (Racemenu.Com) 5 187 Sebastian Flaskamp (Droessiger) 5 188 Erik Hamilton (Nuvo/Cultural Trail) 5 189 Sergio Hernandez (Now -Ms Society) 5 190 Sean Sullivan (Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnnya) 5 191 Kyle Wamsley, (Bissell Pro Cycling) 5

Men's team standings # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita 1669 pts 2 United Health Care-Maxxis 1460 3 Fly V Australia 1163 4 Kelly Benefit Strategies 1030 5 Bissell Pro Cycling 1029

Women standings # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foun) 699 pts 2 Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe) 529 3 Evelyn Stevens (Htc Columbia) 497 4 Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe) 472 5 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) 459 6 Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin) 452 7 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Htc Columbia) 424 8 Meredith Miller (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc) 412 9 Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders) 408 10 Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders) 400 11 Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foun) 377 12 Brooke Miller (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc) 345 13 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin) 340 14 Amanda Miller (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc) 323 15 Amber Neben (Webcor Builders) 310 16 Ruth Corset (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc) 308 17 Jennifer Purcell (Roosters P/B Edge Comp) 301 18 Linda Villumsen (Htc Columbia) 265 19 Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders) 264 20 Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin) 263 21 Carla Swart (Team Vera Bradley Foun) 254 22 Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Comp) 239 23 Alex Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foun) 227 24 Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foun) 221 25 Anne Samplonius (Team Vera Bradley Foun) 201 26 Kristen Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foun) 198 27 Kate Veronneau (Bmw -Bianchi) 195 28 Christina Smith (Veloforma) 190 29 Sinead Miller (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe) 186 30 Alison Starnes (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc) 167 31 Katherine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe) 165 32 Vzensniauskaite M. (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin) 154 33 Mcloon Anna (Team Kenda) 149 34 Joanne Kiesanowski (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc) 141 35 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe) 130 36 Chole Hosking (Htc Columbia) 115 37 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe) 110 38 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin) 109 39 Carrie Cash Wottten (Team Vera Bradley Foun) 106 40 Samantha Schneider (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc) 100 41 Emma Petersen (7Thgroove/Re:Form Body) 98 42 Rebecca Much (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc) 96 43 Heather Logan-Spreng (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin) 95 44 Kim Anderson (Htc Columbia) 94 45 Kacey Manderfield (Vanderkitten Racing) 90 46 Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing) 90 47 Kirsty Broun (Verducci Breakaway Rac) 81 48 Emila Fahlin (Htc Columbia) 79 49 Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders) 77 50 Melissa Sanborn (Cyclepath Racing) 69 51 Chole Forsman (Specialized D4W /Bicycle) 68 52 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe) 61 53 Trixi Worrack (Noris Cycling Team) 60 54 Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco) 58 55 Sarah Caravella (Team Card) 57 56 Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 57 57 Lauren Robertson (Fcs/Metro Volkswagen) 57 58 Testroete Alison (Team Vera Bradley Foun) 57 59 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin) 56 60 Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1) 53 61 Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W /Bicycle) 50 62 Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1) 48 63 Sue Butler (Nature Valley Pro Ride) 47 64 Alexandra Carle (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin) 47 65 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda) 46 66 Cara Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe) 44 67 Jenna Rinehart (Specialized D4W /Bicycle) 41 68 Kim Geist (Team Alliance Environme) 40 69 Devon Haskell (Team Tibco) 39 70 Emma Mackie (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc) 39 71 Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 36 72 Christine Roettger (Mesa Cycles Racing Tea) 36 73 Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W /Bicycle) 35 74 Flora Duffy (Fiber One Collegiate All) 35 75 Denise Ramsden (Team Kenda) 35 76 Ashley James (Team Kenda) 33 77 Jill Kislia (Team Kenda) 32 78 Kristen Lasasso (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc) 31 79 Courtney O'donnell (Herbalife-Lagrange) 31 80 Jennifer Mcrae (Chann Mcrae Coaching) 30 81 Jessica Phillips (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin) 30 82 Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin) 29 83 Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foun) 29 84 Priscilla Cazer (Tulsa Tough Racing) 28 85 Megan Hottman (Treads.Com/Dft) 27 86 Heather Pryor (Trisports Cycling/Eclips) 27 87 Erin Silliman (Fruit 66) 27 88 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe) 27 89 Pamela Loebig (Alderfer Bergen) 24 90 Rebecca Wellons (Bmw -Bianchi) 23 91 Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda) 20 92 Kendi Thomas (Team Kenda) 20 93 Bron Ryan (Team Freewheel Bike) 17 94 Mary Costelloe (Verducci Breakaway Rac) 16 95 Arielle Filiberti (Specialized D4W /Bicycle) 16 96 Jeannie Longo (Team Colleen P/B Summit) 16 97 Anna Barensfeld (Specialized D4W /Bicycle) 15 98 Melissa Dahlmann (Bianchi-Grand Performa) 15 99 Angela Mcclure (Roosters P/B Edge Comp) 12 100 Katharina Weber (Alderfer Bergen) 12 101 Jenette Williams (Team Card) 12 102 Genevieve Whitson (Mvp Health Care Cycling) 11 103 Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling/Eclips) 10 104 Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W /Bicycle) 10 105 Annajean Dallaire (Alderfer Bergen) 10 106 Amy Dombroski (Webcor Builders) 10 107 Sussannah Gordon (Primal/Rocky Mountain C) 10 108 Jasmine Hurikino (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin) 10 109 Monica Mendez (Idercas Colombia) 10 110 Lindsey Myers (Webcor Builders) 10 111 Alice Pennington (Veloforma) 10 112 Liza Rachetto (Treads.Com/Dft) 10 113 Kendall Ryan (Now -Ms Society) 10 114 Anna Sanders (Primal/Rocky Mountain C) 10 115 Teri Sheasby (Veloforma) 10 116 Molly Vetter-Smith (Mesa Cycles Racing Tea) 10 117 Nicol Vincent Jordan (Performance Bicycle Ra) 10 118 Jane Weakley (Team Dayton) 9 119 Terra Kier (Team Dayton) 8 120 Thea Parent (Human Zoom/Pabst Blue) 8 121 Anna Young (Mvp Health Care Cycling) 8 122 Cindi Inman (Mesa Cycles Racing Tea) 7 123 Allison Lampi (7Thgroove/Re:Form Body) 7 124 Lenore Pipes (Fruit 66) 7 125 Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe) 7 126 Vanessa Drigo (Touchstone Climbing) 6 127 Angela Hennig (Noris Cycling Team) 6 128 Cassandra King (Amoroso's Cycling Team/) 6 129 Kate Ross (Team Card) 6 130 Kasey Clark (Treads.Com/Dft) 5 131 Kirsten Davis (Performance Bicycle Ra) 5 132 Cheryl Fuller Muller (Pedal Right Cycling Tea) 5 133 Daniela Garcia (Metro Volkswagen Cycli) 5 134 Marlen Johrend (Noris Cycling Team) 5 135 Siobhan Jones (Austin Flyers Women's C) 5 136 Anna Lang (Vanderkitten Racing) 5 137 Dana Martin (Performance Bicycle Ra) 5 138 Whitney Schultz (Veloforma) 5 139 Robin Secrist (Riverstone Women's Raci) 5 140 Veronique Bilodeau (Equipe Cascades-Abc Cy) 3