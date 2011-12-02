Amador named to Costa Rica's Olympic team

Andrey Amador (Image credit: Emmanuel Isnard)

Andrey Amador of Movistar Team has been nominated for the 2012 Olympic games by the Costa Rica National Olympic Committee. The central American country has one spot in the cycling events.

“It's a dream come true and a magnificent opportunity to be able to ride there,” Amador said on the Movistar team website. “Which sportsman does not dream about taking part in the Olympic Games? It's the most important sporting event in the world and I'll be proud to represent my country in London."

The news has given him a real boost for the upcoming season. “To be honest I'm really willing to kick the season off. It's been a while since I was so motivated and willing to do things well right from the winter. If everything goes right, 2012 must be a season where I take a step forward in my sporting level".

The 25-year-old's 2011 season got off to a dreadful start when he was brutally beaten, robbed and left for dead whilst on a training ride in his homeland. He suffered kidney and lung injuries in the attack in early January, but was able to return to racing at the Mallorca Challenge in February.

He went on to ride throughout the spring, ending his season after the Tour de France, which he rode this year for the first time. He was the first Costa Rican to ride the Tour.