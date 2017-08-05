Amador injured in crash with car while training

Image 1 of 5 Andrey Amador (Movistar) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 5 Andrey Amador shows off the 2017 Movistar kit (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 3 of 5 Alejandro Valverde back on his feet after breaking his kneecap (Image credit: Alejandro Valverde) Image 4 of 5 Nuno Bico racing the under-23 World Championship road race in Doha, Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) follows Andrey Amador off the front (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Movistar's Andrey Amador was injured in a crash with a vehicle while training in Barcelona this week. The Costa Rican posted a photo of himself with his ankle in plaster on Twitter on Friday detailing his incident.

Amador was hit from the side by a driver who failed to yield at a stop, and suffered a sprained ankle and dislocated shoulder in the resulting crash. He will be forced to rest for several weeks.

The 30-year-old raced both the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France in support of Nairo Quintana, but was one of several riders to crash in the opening time trial of the Tour in Düsseldorf, sustaining injuries to his elbow and knee. He was not as severely injured as his teammate Alejandro Valverde, who broke his kneecap in a similar crash that stage.

The Movistar team will welcome the return of Portuguese rider Nuno Bico, who returns this week at the BinckBank Tour after having iliac artery surgery.

The 23-year-old has been out of competition since the Vuelta a Castilla y León in late May. He will line up with Jasha Sütterlin, Imanol Erviti, Rory Sutherland, Winner Anacona, Dayer Quintana, Alex Dowsett and Gorka Izagirre.