Amador describes assault as most frightening moment of his life

Movistar rider Andrey Amador has described the attack he suffered by a group of muggers when out training in his home country of Costa Rica as "the most frightening moment of my life". The incident happened on the 24-year-old's final training ride of the year when the occupants of two cars stopped him, severely assaulted him, stole his Pinarello team bike and left him for dead in a river bed.

Amador was taken to hospital in the Costa Rican capital of San José, where it was discovered that one of his kidneys had been paralysed and that he had suffered severe bruising to his lungs. He is still in hospital receiving treatment but has told Costa Rica's Sprint Especial that he hopes to be back with his team in time for the Majorca Challenge races next month.

"I think that what was perhaps even more frightening than the incident was receiving the diagnosis and being told that it could be something serious and result in complications," said Amador. "But I'm recovering in a very satisfactory way, better than was expected."

Amador revealed that his biggest wish now is to get back on his bike and into full training. "I am hoping that the doctors will give me the green light. But sometimes things turn up in cases like these. It might turn out to be better not to ride and to achieve a 100% recovery."

The Costa Rican said he had received a huge amount of support from his team as well as many messages of support from fans around the world, and thanked everyone for their messages. Speaking of his possible return to racing, Amador explained: "I think it will be almost impossible for me to be at the Tour of San Luis, but I do think that I will be in Mallorca and able to go out training with the team."