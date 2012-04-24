Allar surges to lead in National Criterium Calendar

Trending

Carlos Alzate, Isaac Howe and Kyle Wamsley (Jamis/Sutter Home) made up the Sunny King podium

(Image credit: Sunny King Criterium)
Jade Wilcoxson, Erica Allar and Laura Van Gilder made up the women's Sunny King podium

(Image credit: Sunny King Criterium)
Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt) wins the Sunny King criterium

(Image credit: Sunny King Criterium)
Isaac Howe (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) wins the Sunny King criterium

(Image credit: Sunny King Criterium)

After the third stop on the USA Cycling National Criterium Calendar, the Sunny King Criterium, race winner Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com) is the new leader of the women's individual standings.

Allar took a commanding victory in the Anniston, Alabama event on Saturday to beat Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling) and Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom), despite being outnumbered by three Optum riders in the five-woman breakaway.

The previous leader, Presbyterian Hospital Invitational winner Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide) dropped to second overall after skipping Sunny King, while Wilcoxson moved into third.

Despite missing out on the race win, Optum/Kelly Benefit Strategies took over the team standings thanks to its depth: the team placed six riders in the top 10 and now leads Primal/MapMyRide by four points. Exergy/Twenty12 is third.

In the men's rankings, UnitedHealthCare's Hilton Clarke retains the overall lead, but lost ground after Isaac Howe (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geagrinder). won the men's race in Alabama. The 26-year-old is now second ahead of Sunny King runner-up Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy).

UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis remains in the lead of the team standings, 69 points ahead of Jamis-Sutter Home, while Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geagrinder closed in on the second spot, and is now only two points in arrears.

Men's individual standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare180pts
2Isaac Howe (USA) Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder161
3Carlos Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy108
4Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home90
5Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare72
6Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home70
7Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 162
8Oscar Clark (USA) United Healthcare of Georgia60
9Robin Carpenter (USA) Chipotle Development Team54
10Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 152
11Frank Travieso (USA) Wonderful Pistachios50
12Luke Keough (USA) Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop50
13Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team42
14Colin Jaskiewicz (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTube37
15Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling36
16Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home36
17Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home35
18Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder27
19Joshua Thorton (USA) ZMotion26
20Thomas Brown (USA) Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop26
21Scotti Weiss (USA) VeloShine Cycling Team24
22Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specializ18
23Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder16
24Emile Abraham (Tri) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team15
25Jean-Michael Lechance (Can) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team12
26Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare12
28John (Jackie) Simes (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home10
29Brendan Cornett (USA) Locos9
30Clay Murfet (Aus) Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop9
31Luis Zayas (USA)9
32Chris Brown (USA) Litespeed-BMW8
33Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy8
34Shane Kline (USA) Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop8
35Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team7
36Joseph Schmalz (USA) ELBOWZ Racing7
37Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare6
38Gavriel Epstein (Can) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTube6
39Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare5
40Christian Parrett (USA) Athletix Cycling Benefiting Globalbike5
41Heath Blackgrove (NZl) ELBOWZ Racing5
42David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team4
43Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home3

Men's team standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare275pts
2Jamis/Sutter Home206
3Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder204
4Team Exergy116
5Team Type 1114
6Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop93
7Chipotle Development Team54
8Competitive Cyclist Racing Team53
9Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA43
10Bissell Cycling36
11California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized18
12ELBOWZ Racing12
13Wonderful Pistachios11
14Athletix Cycling Benefiting Globalbike5

Women's individual standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erica Allar (USA) RideClean/PatentIt.com152pts
2Nicky Wangsgard (USA) Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing120
3Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg114
4Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy Twenty1290
5Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom82
6Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS61
7Kendall Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top60
8Emma Grant (GBr) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg56
9Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg52
10Lenore Pipes (Gum)48
11Sarah Fader (USA)37
12Amy McGuire (USA) FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore36
13Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg34
14Maura Kinsella (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus30
15Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty1227
16Courtney Lowe (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg24
17Kristen Lasasso (USA)21
18Kacey Manderfield (USA)18
19Cheryl Fuller-Muller (USA) Louis Garneau Factory Team p/b FUJI16
20Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg12
21Olivia Dillon (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS12
22Hanan Alves-Hyde (USA)10
23Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS10
24Meghan Korol (USA) Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABR9
25Ann Koehler (USA)8
26Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS8
27Debbie Milne (USA)8
28Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top7
29Hannah Miller (USA)6
30Sara Tussey (USA)6
31Amy Phillips (USA)5
32Ashley James (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS5
33Marianne Holt (USA)5
34Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top5
35Rebecca Larson (USA)5
36Alexis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top4

Women's team standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies222pts
2Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing120
3Exergy Twenty12117
4NOW and Novartis for MS88
5Team TIBCO/To the Top72
6Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC37
7FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore36
8Vanderkitten-Focus30
9Louis Garneau Factory Team p/b FUJI16

 