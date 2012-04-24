Allar surges to lead in National Criterium Calendar

Image 1 of 4 Carlos Alzate, Isaac Howe and Kyle Wamsley (Jamis/Sutter Home) made up the Sunny King podium (Image credit: Sunny King Criterium) Image 2 of 4 Jade Wilcoxson, Erica Allar and Laura Van Gilder made up the women's Sunny King podium (Image credit: Sunny King Criterium) Image 3 of 4 Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt) wins the Sunny King criterium (Image credit: Sunny King Criterium) Image 4 of 4 Isaac Howe (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) wins the Sunny King criterium (Image credit: Sunny King Criterium)

After the third stop on the USA Cycling National Criterium Calendar, the Sunny King Criterium, race winner Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com) is the new leader of the women's individual standings.

Allar took a commanding victory in the Anniston, Alabama event on Saturday to beat Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling) and Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom), despite being outnumbered by three Optum riders in the five-woman breakaway.

The previous leader, Presbyterian Hospital Invitational winner Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide) dropped to second overall after skipping Sunny King, while Wilcoxson moved into third.

Despite missing out on the race win, Optum/Kelly Benefit Strategies took over the team standings thanks to its depth: the team placed six riders in the top 10 and now leads Primal/MapMyRide by four points. Exergy/Twenty12 is third.

In the men's rankings, UnitedHealthCare's Hilton Clarke retains the overall lead, but lost ground after Isaac Howe (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geagrinder). won the men's race in Alabama. The 26-year-old is now second ahead of Sunny King runner-up Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy).

UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis remains in the lead of the team standings, 69 points ahead of Jamis-Sutter Home, while Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geagrinder closed in on the second spot, and is now only two points in arrears.

Men's individual standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 180 pts 2 Isaac Howe (USA) Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 161 3 Carlos Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy 108 4 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home 90 5 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare 72 6 Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home 70 7 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 62 8 Oscar Clark (USA) United Healthcare of Georgia 60 9 Robin Carpenter (USA) Chipotle Development Team 54 10 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 52 11 Frank Travieso (USA) Wonderful Pistachios 50 12 Luke Keough (USA) Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop 50 13 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 42 14 Colin Jaskiewicz (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTube 37 15 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling 36 16 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home 36 17 Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home 35 18 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 27 19 Joshua Thorton (USA) ZMotion 26 20 Thomas Brown (USA) Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop 26 21 Scotti Weiss (USA) VeloShine Cycling Team 24 22 Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specializ 18 23 Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 16 24 Emile Abraham (Tri) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 15 25 Jean-Michael Lechance (Can) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 12 26 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 12 28 John (Jackie) Simes (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home 10 29 Brendan Cornett (USA) Locos 9 30 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop 9 31 Luis Zayas (USA) 9 32 Chris Brown (USA) Litespeed-BMW 8 33 Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy 8 34 Shane Kline (USA) Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop 8 35 Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 7 36 Joseph Schmalz (USA) ELBOWZ Racing 7 37 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare 6 38 Gavriel Epstein (Can) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTube 6 39 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 5 40 Christian Parrett (USA) Athletix Cycling Benefiting Globalbike 5 41 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) ELBOWZ Racing 5 42 David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 4 43 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home 3

Men's team standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare 275 pts 2 Jamis/Sutter Home 206 3 Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 204 4 Team Exergy 116 5 Team Type 1 114 6 Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop 93 7 Chipotle Development Team 54 8 Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 53 9 Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA 43 10 Bissell Cycling 36 11 California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 18 12 ELBOWZ Racing 12 13 Wonderful Pistachios 11 14 Athletix Cycling Benefiting Globalbike 5

Women's individual standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erica Allar (USA) RideClean/PatentIt.com 152 pts 2 Nicky Wangsgard (USA) Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing 120 3 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg 114 4 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy Twenty12 90 5 Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom 82 6 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 61 7 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top 60 8 Emma Grant (GBr) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg 56 9 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg 52 10 Lenore Pipes (Gum) 48 11 Sarah Fader (USA) 37 12 Amy McGuire (USA) FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore 36 13 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg 34 14 Maura Kinsella (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus 30 15 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty12 27 16 Courtney Lowe (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg 24 17 Kristen Lasasso (USA) 21 18 Kacey Manderfield (USA) 18 19 Cheryl Fuller-Muller (USA) Louis Garneau Factory Team p/b FUJI 16 20 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg 12 21 Olivia Dillon (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 12 22 Hanan Alves-Hyde (USA) 10 23 Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 10 24 Meghan Korol (USA) Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABR 9 25 Ann Koehler (USA) 8 26 Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS 8 27 Debbie Milne (USA) 8 28 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top 7 29 Hannah Miller (USA) 6 30 Sara Tussey (USA) 6 31 Amy Phillips (USA) 5 32 Ashley James (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 5 33 Marianne Holt (USA) 5 34 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top 5 35 Rebecca Larson (USA) 5 36 Alexis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top 4