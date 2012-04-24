Allar surges to lead in National Criterium Calendar
Clarke's lead cut after Sunny King Criterium
After the third stop on the USA Cycling National Criterium Calendar, the Sunny King Criterium, race winner Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com) is the new leader of the women's individual standings.
Allar took a commanding victory in the Anniston, Alabama event on Saturday to beat Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling) and Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom), despite being outnumbered by three Optum riders in the five-woman breakaway.
The previous leader, Presbyterian Hospital Invitational winner Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide) dropped to second overall after skipping Sunny King, while Wilcoxson moved into third.
Despite missing out on the race win, Optum/Kelly Benefit Strategies took over the team standings thanks to its depth: the team placed six riders in the top 10 and now leads Primal/MapMyRide by four points. Exergy/Twenty12 is third.
In the men's rankings, UnitedHealthCare's Hilton Clarke retains the overall lead, but lost ground after Isaac Howe (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geagrinder). won the men's race in Alabama. The 26-year-old is now second ahead of Sunny King runner-up Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy).
UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis remains in the lead of the team standings, 69 points ahead of Jamis-Sutter Home, while Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geagrinder closed in on the second spot, and is now only two points in arrears.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|180
|pts
|2
|Isaac Howe (USA) Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|161
|3
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy
|108
|4
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home
|90
|5
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|72
|6
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home
|70
|7
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1
|62
|8
|Oscar Clark (USA) United Healthcare of Georgia
|60
|9
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|54
|10
|Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1
|52
|11
|Frank Travieso (USA) Wonderful Pistachios
|50
|12
|Luke Keough (USA) Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop
|50
|13
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|42
|14
|Colin Jaskiewicz (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTube
|37
|15
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
|36
|16
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home
|36
|17
|Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home
|35
|18
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|27
|19
|Joshua Thorton (USA) ZMotion
|26
|20
|Thomas Brown (USA) Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop
|26
|21
|Scotti Weiss (USA) VeloShine Cycling Team
|24
|22
|Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specializ
|18
|23
|Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|16
|24
|Emile Abraham (Tri) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
|15
|25
|Jean-Michael Lechance (Can) Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
|12
|26
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|12
|28
|John (Jackie) Simes (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home
|10
|29
|Brendan Cornett (USA) Locos
|9
|30
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop
|9
|31
|Luis Zayas (USA)
|9
|32
|Chris Brown (USA) Litespeed-BMW
|8
|33
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
|8
|34
|Shane Kline (USA) Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop
|8
|35
|Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|7
|36
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|7
|37
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|6
|38
|Gavriel Epstein (Can) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTube
|6
|39
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|5
|40
|Christian Parrett (USA) Athletix Cycling Benefiting Globalbike
|5
|41
|Heath Blackgrove (NZl) ELBOWZ Racing
|5
|42
|David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|4
|43
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare
|275
|pts
|2
|Jamis/Sutter Home
|206
|3
|Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|204
|4
|Team Exergy
|116
|5
|Team Type 1
|114
|6
|Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop
|93
|7
|Chipotle Development Team
|54
|8
|Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|53
|9
|Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA
|43
|10
|Bissell Cycling
|36
|11
|California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|18
|12
|ELBOWZ Racing
|12
|13
|Wonderful Pistachios
|11
|14
|Athletix Cycling Benefiting Globalbike
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erica Allar (USA) RideClean/PatentIt.com
|152
|pts
|2
|Nicky Wangsgard (USA) Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing
|120
|3
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg
|114
|4
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy Twenty12
|90
|5
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom
|82
|6
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|61
|7
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top
|60
|8
|Emma Grant (GBr) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg
|56
|9
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg
|52
|10
|Lenore Pipes (Gum)
|48
|11
|Sarah Fader (USA)
|37
|12
|Amy McGuire (USA) FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore
|36
|13
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg
|34
|14
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Vanderkitten-Focus
|30
|15
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty12
|27
|16
|Courtney Lowe (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg
|24
|17
|Kristen Lasasso (USA)
|21
|18
|Kacey Manderfield (USA)
|18
|19
|Cheryl Fuller-Muller (USA) Louis Garneau Factory Team p/b FUJI
|16
|20
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg
|12
|21
|Olivia Dillon (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|12
|22
|Hanan Alves-Hyde (USA)
|10
|23
|Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|10
|24
|Meghan Korol (USA) Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABR
|9
|25
|Ann Koehler (USA)
|8
|26
|Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS
|8
|27
|Debbie Milne (USA)
|8
|28
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top
|7
|29
|Hannah Miller (USA)
|6
|30
|Sara Tussey (USA)
|6
|31
|Amy Phillips (USA)
|5
|32
|Ashley James (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|5
|33
|Marianne Holt (USA)
|5
|34
|Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top
|5
|35
|Rebecca Larson (USA)
|5
|36
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|222
|pts
|2
|Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing
|120
|3
|Exergy Twenty12
|117
|4
|NOW and Novartis for MS
|88
|5
|Team TIBCO/To the Top
|72
|6
|Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC
|37
|7
|FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore
|36
|8
|Vanderkitten-Focus
|30
|9
|Louis Garneau Factory Team p/b FUJI
|16
