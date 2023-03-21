Allan Peiper and UAE Team Emirates unable to reach agreement on return to team

Allan Peiper was expected to find his way back to a role with UAE Team Emirates in 2023, with the team having announced in January that they had created the part-time role of race analyst after he had to walk away for health reasons in 2022. However, the former sports director, who played a crucial role during both Tadej Pogačar’s Tour de France victories, and team could not find a pathway to facilitate the return.

“I thank Mauro and UAE for trying to re-incorporate me into the squad, but my vision of collaboration was different from those of the team,” said Peiper in a team statement. “I wish the team all the best going forward.”

The 62 year old – a former professional who moved into the team car in the 2000s and has also worked for Lotto, T-Mobile, Garmin and BMC – has spent several years battling with cancer and stepped away from his role at UAE Team Emirates in 2022 to concentrate on his recovery.

The plan had been for the experienced sports director to return in 2023, but in a less intensive role. Peiper had been hoping this would include a consulting role at the Tour de France, telling Het Nieuwsblad (opens in new tab)that he and team were, however, unable to find a mutually agreed way to strategically fill that role.

“I am in a period in which I am doing well physically and mentally given the circumstances. I now have three months until my next check-up," Peiper said. "It's a pity that this little window is also closing now. I have been a sports director for almost twenty years, racing is a large part of my life. I wanted to return, but I have to accept that it is not possible.”

While the Australian-born but now Belgian-based Peiper said he was disappointed, he also emphasised that it was not an acrimonious parting of ways, as did UAE Team Emirates.

“The desire to have Allan with us was greater than the real difficulties of reinstating him back in the team,” said team CEO Mauro Gianetti.

“After the agreement reached, we realized that the needs of a team as big as ours, which has grown considerably in terms of structure as well as the roster of riders in the last two years, were greater than Allan’s real possibilities to concentrate on all the aspects of the team. Our personal relationship will remain unchanged. We wish him continued health and whenever he wants to be our guest he will be warmly welcomed.”