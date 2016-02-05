Alexandre Vinokourov's special edition gold bike

Astana team manager shows custom bike off at Dubai Tour
Subtle is not a word that can be used to describe Alexandre Vinokourov’s custom bike. The Astana team manager has been showing off the special gold bike at the Dubai Tour this week and it has attracted plenty of attention.
Vinokourov has told Cyclingnews that the bike is not a Specialized frame, which his Astana team rides, but is made in the same factory. It is been covered front to back in gold paint in honour of his 2012 Olympic road race title, including gold handlebar tape and a gold saddle. In case you were unaware who the bike belonged to, Vinokourov’s nickname Vino has been scrawled all over the frame.
While the frame is not team issue, many of the add-ons are with FSA components, a Campagnolo 11-speed groupset, Corima wheels and look pedals.
Flick through the gallery above to take a closer look at the Kazakh’s gold bike.
