Alexandre Vinokourov's special edition gold bike

Image 1 of 16 Alexander Vinokourov's bike is not a Spacialized but it is made in the same place (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 2 of 16 Alexandre Vinokourov's bike was very popular in Dubai (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 3 of 16 (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 4 of 16 Gold bar tape and Campagnolo components (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 5 of 16 (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 6 of 16 Vino is written all over the frame, just in case you didn't know who the bike belongs to (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 7 of 16 There is a spade design on the seat tube and top tube (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 8 of 16 An Arabic-esque design is featured on the aerodynamic handlebars (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 9 of 16 Alexander Vinokourov's name is on the front of the bike (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 10 of 16 Vinokourov uses an SRM powermeter (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 11 of 16 The bike uses the Campagnolo 11-speed cassette (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 12 of 16 Vinokourov''s bike is kitted out with Corima wheels, the same as his Astana team (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 13 of 16 A head-on look at Alexandre Vinokourov's gold bike (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 14 of 16 Another view of the gold bike (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 15 of 16 Alexander Vinokourov brought his special edition gold Specialized (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 16 of 16 A closer look at Alexander Vinokourov's bike (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Subtle is not a word that can be used to describe Alexandre Vinokourov’s custom bike. The Astana team manager has been showing off the special gold bike at the Dubai Tour this week and it has attracted plenty of attention.

Vinokourov has told Cyclingnews that the bike is not a Specialized frame, which his Astana team rides, but is made in the same factory. It is been covered front to back in gold paint in honour of his 2012 Olympic road race title, including gold handlebar tape and a gold saddle. In case you were unaware who the bike belonged to, Vinokourov’s nickname Vino has been scrawled all over the frame.

While the frame is not team issue, many of the add-ons are with FSA components, a Campagnolo 11-speed groupset, Corima wheels and look pedals.

Flick through the gallery above to take a closer look at the Kazakh’s gold bike.