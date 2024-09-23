Alec Segaert cracks during last shot at under-23 men's time trial world title

Belgian against plan to ban pro riders from future under-23 championships

Alec Segaert (Belgium) during the elite men&#039;s time trial at the Zurich World Championships 2024
Alec Segaert (Belgium) during the elite men's time trial at the Zurich World Championships 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgium's Alec Segaert slumped to the ground in pain and disappointment after finishing the under-23 men's world championships time trial in Zurich, knowing he will never have another shot at the world title that has eluded him for the last two years.  

Segaert is considered a future star of Belgian cycling but missed out for a third consecutive season in the time trial. He was fastest at the second intermediate time check but then cracked on the flat roads into the headwind along the shores of Lake Zurich and lost 59 seconds to Spaniard and Movistar WorldTour rider Ivan Romeo, who pushed 500 watts to win the world title, while his rivals for the medals struggled to push 420 watts.

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.