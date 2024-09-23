Alec Segaert cracks during last shot at under-23 men's time trial world title

Belgium's Alec Segaert slumped to the ground in pain and disappointment after finishing the under-23 men's world championships time trial in Zurich, knowing he will never have another shot at the world title that has eluded him for the last two years.

Segaert is considered a future star of Belgian cycling but missed out for a third consecutive season in the time trial. He was fastest at the second intermediate time check but then cracked on the flat roads into the headwind along the shores of Lake Zurich and lost 59 seconds to Spaniard and Movistar WorldTour rider Ivan Romeo, who pushed 500 watts to win the world title, while his rivals for the medals struggled to push 420 watts.

With the UCI reportedly planning to ban WorldTour and ProTeam professionals from competing in the under-23 category at the World Championships, Segaert can only hope to develop into a world-class time triallist and challenge in the elite men's category.

"I think my legs hurt more than my pride and my ambitions right now. I came here for the best result, the world title, but that was not possible today," Segaert explained in the finish area, as Romeo pulled on the rainbow jersey on the nearby podium.

"During the last few kilometres I went really deep, I don't think I've ever gone so deep. I'm still recovering. I had a stitch and my vision went black for a moment," he said.

"I knew that Ivan Romeo had ridden a great finish and that it was going to be very difficult. But on the final flat part, I just didn't reach my power. I suffered much more than I had hoped."

Segaert admitted that suffered on the mid-course climb and didn't recover for the final push to victory.

"I went super hard on the climb, that was needed. But then there was still a long way to go on the flat part of the course. I hoped that I could push the power there but I just didn't have it in the legs. It's sad but it's the truth," he said.

Segaert, now 21, finished third in the junior world championships in 2021 behind Britain's Josh Tarling. He was then second to Norway's Soren Waerenskjold in the under-23 time trial in 2022 and second to Italy's Lorenzo Milesi last year. In Belgium, he was considered the big favourite to win the under-23 world title after going so close in recent years.

Segaert rode for the Lotto-Dstny ProTeam in 2024, riding a series of semi-classics, stage races and even the recent Renewi Tour WorldTour stage race. He won the Grand Prix Criquielion one-day race in March and then the time trial stage at the Renewi Tour, beating several big-name WorldTour riders.

He will only turn 23 on January 16, 2026, but is ready to fully focus on professional racing. He is against the possible rule changes for 2025 but adamant his last under-23 race will be Friday's road race, as part of a strong and ambitious Belgian team.

"I wasn't going to ride in the under-23 race next year because I hope to ride in the elite race. But I do think the under-23 race should be open to every under-23 rider like today," he argued.

"It was a nice field here with all the pro riders. I think that's how it should be. If you are the best under-23 rider, then you deserve the title if you are a pro or not.

"I don't think they should change the rules but have a format like the under-23 women, with maybe everyone in the same race but a different world champion and podium."

