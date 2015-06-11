Trending

Aldag: Cavendish and the team are concentrating on Tour de France success

Contract talks a secondary focus for Etixx-Quick Step rider

Image 1 of 5

Rolf Aldag at a team media day

Rolf Aldag at a team media day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 5

Sporting manager Rolf Aldag

Sporting manager Rolf Aldag
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 5

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) confirmed his dominance in the sprints as he won 4 stages this week

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) confirmed his dominance in the sprints as he won 4 stages this week
Image 4 of 5

Rolf Aldag gets out for a ride

Rolf Aldag gets out for a ride
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) won the points jersey

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) won the points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

With the Tour de France less than a month away Rolf Aldag has stressed that the race should take centre stage in his riders' minds and that contract talks between the management at Etixx QuickStep and Mark Cavendish, while important, will take care of themselves if the team can be successful.

Related Articles

Aldag: Cavendish has to leave Team Sky

Video: Q&A with Rolf Aldag

Cavendish fights back

Cavendish given red carpet treatment for Richmond Worlds preview

Cavendish, Thomas, and Armitstead vying for British national glory

"I think that right now there's no need to discuss Mark's future. Right now the only thing we need to discuss is the now because the Tour de France is just around the corner and that's the most important thing," Aldag told Cyclingnews.

"He missed the Tour last year but we all that he made his value as a rider from that race and winning 25 stages there, along with all the other great wins he had at the Giro, Vuelta and his win at Milan-San Remo.