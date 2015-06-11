Aldag: Cavendish and the team are concentrating on Tour de France success
Contract talks a secondary focus for Etixx-Quick Step rider
With the Tour de France less than a month away Rolf Aldag has stressed that the race should take centre stage in his riders' minds and that contract talks between the management at Etixx QuickStep and Mark Cavendish, while important, will take care of themselves if the team can be successful.
"I think that right now there's no need to discuss Mark's future. Right now the only thing we need to discuss is the now because the Tour de France is just around the corner and that's the most important thing," Aldag told Cyclingnews.
"He missed the Tour last year but we all that he made his value as a rider from that race and winning 25 stages there, along with all the other great wins he had at the Giro, Vuelta and his win at Milan-San Remo.
