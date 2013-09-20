Agostini returns adverse analytical finding for clostebol

Image 1 of 3 Stefano Agostini (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Stefano Agostini (Liquigas-Cannondale0 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Stefano Agostini celebrates his national championship with his team director. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Stefano Agostini (Cannondale) has been provisionally suspended after he returned an adverse analytical finding for clostebol in an out-of-competition control carried out on August 21.

Clostebol is a synthetic androgenic steroid and a derivative of the hormone testosterone.

In early September, Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Agostini had been suspended by his Cannondale team for “violating the team’s internal regulations.” The Italian's last race was the Tour of Utah, and he was removed from the Cannondale roster for the Brussels Cycling Classic.

The UCI announced news of Agostini's positive test on Friday morning. The sample was analysed in the WADA-accredited laboratory in Cologne, Germany. Agostini will remain suspended until a hearing panel is convened by the Italian Cycling Federation. He has the right to request the analysis of his B sample.

The 24-year-old Agostini turned professional last season after racing for the Zalf Desirée Fior team as an amateur. The Udine native was Italian under-23 champion in 2010, and his best result this season was 6th on a stage of the Tour of Austria.