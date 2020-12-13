AG2R quash Gianni Moscon rumours

The AG2R La Mondiale team have swiftly moved to silence rumours of a transfer swoop for Ineos Grenadiers rider Gianni Moscon.

The Italian has a contract with Ineos for 2021 but Italian television journalist Beppe Conti reported on RAI on Sunday that relations between him and team management had deteriorated and a move to AG2R was on the cards for next year.

Conti is known for his ‘petardo’ or ‘firecracker’ transfers news. Some turn out to be true but others less so.

The AG2R team sought to quash the rumour before it gained traction, taking the unusual measure of putting out a statement to flatly deny any truth in it.

"Contrary to reports from various media outlets, the AG2R La Mondiale team have never been in contact with Gianni Moscon," said a spokesperson for the team.

"As indicated for several weeks, our recruitment for 2021 has ended."

Last month Moscon confirmed he'd be with Ineos Grenadiers in 2021, looking to reignite his career after two winless seasons and a string of controversies.

The 26-year-old was disqualified from Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne in the spring for throwing a bike at another rider. He returned for a string of Italian one-day races in the autumn but his year was complicated by his father falling ill with COVID-19.

"Now I don't want to think about [my future]. Otherwise, I'll get distracted and the work suffers," Moscon recently told Bicisport.

"This, right now, is my main occupation and I also need to switch off. I'll think about starting next season starting in December. So far, we don't even know when we can start racing again or how the calendar will be set."

AG2R La Mondiale have made a number of new signings ahead of the 2021 campaign, when they'll race as AG2R Citroën Team. Romain Bardet and Pierre Latour are among those leaving the team, while Greg Van Avermaet, Bob Jungels, Lilian and Calmejane are the headline incomers in a winter of change.