AG2R-La Mondiale completes 2011 roster

27 riders for French squad

The AG2R La Mondiale squad

(Image credit: Sirotti)

The AG2R-La Mondiale team announced its complete roster for the 2011 season, listing a 27-man squad headlined by Irishman Nicolas Roche.

The team is largely French, with Roche, Italians Rinaldo Nocentini and Matteo Montaguti, Belgian Kristof Goddaert, Swiss Martin Elmiger and Ukrainian Yuriy Kristov providing international flavor.

AG2R brought in seven new riders including 24-year-old Mikael Cherel (FDJ), Sebastian Minard (Cofidis), winner of Paris-Camembert and 24-year-old Steve Houanard (Skil-Shimano).

AG2R-La Mondiale for 2011:

Julien Berard
Guillaume Bonnafond
Maxime Bouet
Dimitri Champion
Cyril Dessel
Hubert Dupont
Martin Elmiger
John Gadret
Ben Gastauer
Kristof Goddaert
Sebastien Hinault
Blel Kadri
Yuriy Krivtsov
David Le Lay
Julien Loubet
Lloyd Mondory
Rinaldo Nocentini
Anthony Ravard
Christope Riblon
Nicolas Roche
Mikael Cherel (FDJ)
Steve Houanard (Skil-Shimano)
Romain Lemarchand (BigMat)
Seabastien Minard (Cofidis)
Matteo Montaguti (De Rosa)
Jean Christophe Peraud (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
Mathieu Perget (Caisse d'Epargne)