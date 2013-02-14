AFLD refuses to run controls in Paris-Nice

Image 1 of 3 The Paris-Nice peloton makes its way from Sisteron to Nice. (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 3 The 2013 Paris-Nice route map (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 3 The windswept opening stage of Paris-Nice saw Sky and Omega Pharma-QuickStep seize control. (Image credit: AFP)

The French Anti-doping Authority (AFLD) will not carry out drug tests at next month’s Paris-Nice due to a disagreement with the UCI. The race will take place from March 3 to 10.

The AFLD said "that it was not possible, due to the status of discussions with the UCI, to lend our support to this international federation to perform checks on Paris-Nice".

Earlier this month Christian Prudhomme, the head of the Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO), indicated that he had hoped to secure the services of the AFLD for testing procedures starting with this year’s Paris-Nice as well as other events run in France.

However in a statement, the AFLD mentioned the UCI's "serious mistakes that have been previously identified and on which all the light has not yet been shed". It was a clear indication that the French testing body has lost confidence in the governance of the sport and the UCI.