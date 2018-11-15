Aevolo announces 2019 roster

Image 1 of 5 Gage Hecht (Aevolo) wins in Vail (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 5 Luis Villalobos in the Best Young Rider's jersey at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Alex Hoehn (Aevolo) pulls on the front of the breakaway during stage 5 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 Michael Hernandez (Aevolo) in the breakaway during stage 4 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 Aevolo director Mike Creed is thriving in his unique opportunity with the team (Image credit: Pat Malach)

The Aevolo Cycling Team today announced its roster for 2019, returning eight riders from this season and adding four more to complete the 12-rider group.

"I’m really pumped about the 2019 team," said Aevolo Team Director Mike Creed. "There is so much talent out there at the moment coming up in the ranks, and I think we have something special like we do every year of this program. I’m excited to see what these boys can do."

New to the team in 2019 will be US collegiate track national omnium champion Cade Bickmore; 2017 and 2018 Tour de L’Abitibi winner Riley Sheehan; Ronde des Vallées winner Andrew Vollmer; and Costa Rican climbing phenom Gabriel Rojas.

"These four guys really stood out to me," Creed said. "Rojas killed it this year, finishing second in the 1-2 category of the Tour of the Gila as a junior rider. Cade’s track experience will bring more firepower to our team’s sprinting game, while Andrew's and Riley’s experience in Europe will serve them well in the big US stage races."

Riders returning from the 2018 squad include Gage Hecht, who won a stage the Colorado Classic and took national U23 titles in the time trial and criterium. US under-23 road champion Alex Hoehn will continue in 2019, as will Fernando Islas, Michael Hernandez, Lance Haidet, Tyler Stites and Laurent Gervais.

Mexican time trial champion Luis Villalobos, who revealed himself with eighth place overall at the Tour of Utah in August, will race with Aevolo for the half the season before transferring to EF Pro Cycling.

Aevolo 2019 roster: Cade Bickmore (USA), Fernando Islas (Mex), Alex Hoehn (USA), Riley Sheehan (USA), Luis Villalobos (Mex), Michael Hernandez (USA), Laurent Gervais (Can), Andrew Vollmer (USA), Lance Haidet (USA), Tyler Stites (USA), Gage Hecht (USA), Gabriel Rojas (CRi)