Teutenberg renews with High Road for two years

Image 1 of 3 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) celebrates victory ahead of Giorgia Bronzini (Gauss Rdz Ormu) and Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 3 Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) captures her fourth Liberty Classic win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 3 The race leader, Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) in the maglia rosa (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg has extended her contract with HTC-Highroad for another two years, the team announced.

"I still have fun and I'm doing well in lots of bike races, so why would I want to stop?" Teutenberg said. "And I've got a great relationship with the team, so there was no reason to look elsewhere.

"At the same time, it's very satisfying to be in a position to help out the team's younger riders, giving them advice and guidance and seeing them develop. Next year I'll be aiming to do well in the Spring Classics, and then re-boot later in the season so I can build up again for the world championships. I think the Danish course will suit me very well."

"Ina is an extremely dedicated and experienced rider who is passionate about her sport, and she's a great example for our young riders," said HTC-Highroad Sports Director Ronny Lauke. "She's also continuing to develop in all sorts of ways, steadily improving her climbing while maintaining her sprinting and winning top Classics like the Tour of Flanders in 2009. The reason why she wants to keep going is simple: she likes riding her bike and once she is riding her bike she wants to beat the others."

The 36-year-old German won 24 races in the 2010 season, including four stages of the Tour of Italy, three stages in France's Tour de l'Aude, one stage and the overall at the USA's Redlands Classic and the Tour of Chongming Island World Cup in China.