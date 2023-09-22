Adriatica Ionica Race cancelled just 16 hours before start

The Adriatica Ionica Race was cancelled just 16 hours before the Italian stage race was due to start on Friday, after a dispute between race organiser Moreno Argentin and local authorities and the Italian Lega del Ciclismo Professionistico, who refused to issue final permission for the race to go ahead.

Former World Champion Argentin and the Lega del Ciclismo Professionistico blamed each other for the farcical collapse of the race, sparking a polemica in Italy about race organisation, race broadcasting and sports politics.

The 16 teams due to the race at Adriatica Ionica, including Astana Qazaqstan, Intermarché-Circus-Wanty and Tudor Pro Cycling, had already travelled to Corropoli in the southern Abruzzo region of Italy for the start. Then the directeur sportifs of each team were told the race was off at the pre-race meeting on Thursday afternoon.

“We had to come to the race, we couldn’t not travel based on an unofficial phone call from the La Lega Ciclismo. That’s not how things work. The Lega Ciclismo should have advised us better,” Eolo-Kometa Directeur Sportif Stefano Zanatta told Italian website BiciPro on behalf of all the teams.

Argentin, speaking from his home near Venice, claimed that outstanding debts and race fees had been paid to the Lega del Ciclismo Professionistico by September 16 and questioned why the UCI had not sent commissaires to the event. He suggested the problems were linked to the Adriatica Ionica Race refusing to accept the Lega del Ciclismo Professionistico broadcast strategy and said he would be seeking legal advice.

The Lega Ciclismo hit back via a long statement on Friday, saying they had delayed different deadlines until 12:00 on Thursday to try to ensure the Adriatica Ionica Race went ahead. They said two race directors responsible for road safety had resigned and a motorbike escort group had also refused to help protect the race.

The Adriatica Ionica Race organisers admitted at 7:50 p.m. local time on Thursday that the race would not go ahead, promising to produce the evidence that they believe, unfairly, led to the cancellation of the event.

Teams had initially named their rosters for the race, then accepted via social media that the race was cancelled.

“Well, finally the decision has been made that the race is cancelled. No Adriatica Ionica Race in 2023,” Astana Qazaqstan said via social media.

“Race Update. Sadly, in an unforeseen turn of events, the 2023 Adriatica Ionica Race will not take place. Our next competitive outing will, therefore, be Cro Race (26 Sep- 1 Oct),” the Q36.5 team posted on Friday morning, after the riders and staff had travelled home.

Last year the five-day stage race was won by Filippo Zana (Bardiani CSF Faizanè).