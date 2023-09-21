Colbrelli sends message of support to Van Hooydonck: 'I understand your pain'

Almost a year after being forced to end his career following cardiac arrhythmia issues that required a defibrillator to be implanted in his chest, Sonny Colbrelli learned that another rider, Nathan Van Hooydonck, had met the same fate after collapsing while driving his car.

Doctors diagnosed Van Hooydonck with a heart anomaly that also required a defibrillator implant (ICD) and ended his career this week.

Colbrelli was in the 11th season of his career and had come off the high of winning Paris-Roubaix the previous year when he collapsed after stage 1 of the Volta a Catalunya.

The Italian had suffered a cardiac arrest and fallen unconscious and, after being resuscitated, he was hospitalised, had the implant and faced a long recovery. The announcement came months later that Colbrelli had to retire at the age of 32.

After Van Hooydonck, 27, announced his retirement on Wednesday, Colbrelli addressed the Belgian rider on Facebook:

"I understand what's going on in your head, I understand what you're feeling.

"I understand the pain - I understand your only question why me?

"I know how it feels to be in that hospital bed when they tell you that your career is 90% over, but you don't want to believe it in your head.

"But in these times we have to be strong and think that we are alive - most people can't tell their story... Know that you are not alone and will never be alone... wish u all the best for ur new life..."

Van Hooydonck reportedly had to be resuscitated after collapsing while driving with his wife in the passenger seat in Kalmthout on September 12, 2023. He had lost consciousness and crashed into several other vehicles but did not sustain serious injuries because of the wreck. He was said to be in life-threatening condition at the scene but, after several hours, was declared to be stable.

His teammates including Jonas Vingegaard and Wout Van Aert "reacted strongly" to the news and were emotional after the announcement came that Van Hooydonck's career was over.

"My dear friend and my bodyguard. Even though I'm gonna miss having you by my side in the bunch, I'm most of all happy you can continue your life with your wife and baby," said Vingegaard in an Instagram post dedicated to the Belgian. "Thank you for all the great memories we have together."

"I can say that I will lose my best teammate. I'm having a hard time with it," said Van Aert. "He has already had so many setbacks, it is really unfair."