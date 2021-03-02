Adidas launches Velosamba: an SPD replica of iconic Samba shoe

Adidas has announced the next addition to its newly-expanding portfolio of cycling shoes, the Velosamba. Taking the iconic Samba shoe design, Adidas has integrated two-bolt clipless compatibility, as well as structural amendments to aid with on-bike performance.

It comes three months after the Adidas Road Shoe marked the brand's return to cycling after a 15-year hiatus. At that time, Adidas spoke of a long-term journey towards creating a range of products that enhance the cycling experience and it's clear the new Velosamba marks the next step on that journey.

Following the recent rise in cycling's popularity, Adidas predicts an increase in demand for its products among casual and avid cyclists alike.

"Our ambition is to cater to the needs of a rapidly developing new cycling culture by creating accessible high-quality products that empower more people to clip in and ride," explains Celine Del Genes, General Manager at Adidas Specialist Sports.

The shoe is the first from the brand aimed at casual cyclists, and it was borne out of consultation between Adidas and cycling communities from cities around the world such as London and Los Angeles.

"The Velosamba draws on our street style heritage and expertise in cycling to bring something truly unique to cyclists," Del Genes added.

Adidas Velosamba shoes look virtually indistinguishable from the original (Image credit: Adidas)

From every angle except the sole, the shoes are virtually indistinguishable from the Samba street shoes on which they were modelled. The three stripes and heel area are given reflective detailing to aid low-light visibility, and in what is perhaps a subtle nod to the tan sidewall lovers, the Velosambas come with a gum sole.

In addition to the two-bolt cleat compatibility built into the fully-integrated rubber cup outsole, the shoe features a recycled nylon insole board to increase the stiffness of the shoe.

Available in four colourways, the Velosamba has an RRP of £100.00 / $120.00 / €120.00, and is exclusive to the Adidas website and app.