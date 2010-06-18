Adelaide to host Australian Championships for next two years

Rowena Fry on her way to winning the Australian cross country national championship (Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au)

Mountain Bike Australia and Events South Australia are pleased to announce that the MTBA Australian Mountain Bike National Championships will return to Adelaide but will move to February for the next two years.

Following a successful competition staged at Eagle Mountain Bike Park in January of this year, the nation's best mountain bike riders will vie for titles from February 22 - 27 in 2011 and from February 21 - 26 in 2012.

Mountain Bike Australia Executive Officer Tony Scott said the change in date was due to a number of reasons, all of which will benefit the mountain bike community.

"Eagle Park is a fantastic mountain biking venue and we're looking forward to holding our national titles in Adelaide for the next two years," said Scott.

"For a number of reasons, we have decided to move the event from January to February in 2011 and 2012.

"Last season the national championships were held in the middle of the Jayco Australian MTB Series; however the move to February will allow the national championships to be a fitting finale to the summer season.

"This later date will also provide a more suitable preparation for those riders going on to compete on the international circuit at the conclusion of the Australian season."

Events South Australia General Manager Hitaf Rasheed said the return of the event to Eagle Park will reinforce Adelaide's reputation as the home of cycling.

"The 2010 MTBA Australian MTB Championships was a great success, attracting over 700 riders and 4,000 spectators to the event at Adelaide's Eagle Park," said Rasheed.

"We look forward to hosting the national championships in 2011 and 2012. South Australia has a wonderful calendar of brilliant sporting, arts and cultural festivals and events such as this helps to cement our reputation as Australia's home of cycling."

South Australian Minister for Recreation and Sport, Michael Wright, said the newly improved tracks and facilities at Eagle Park will be ready for more riders and spectators in 2011.

"The new four cross track was opened for the championships in 2010, and there was great interest in this exciting form of racing that had never been seen at this level before in South Australia."

"Local riders and visitors test their own skills on the tracks and trails at Eagle Mountain Bike Park throughout the year. The chance to come back in February to watch the best in the nation flaunt their skills and enviable courage on these same tracks is an experience not to be missed."