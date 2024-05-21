Adam Hansen leads rider fight against pressure to race Giro d'Italia in the snow

By
published

'They tried to push the riders to race but the riders stood together’ says CPA president

PRATO DI STELVIO ITALY MAY 21 Rain and snow at start line prior to the 107th Giro dItalia 2024 Stage 16 a 206km stage from Prato di Stelvio to Santa Cristina Valgardena Monte Pana 1625m UCIWT on May 21 2024 in Prato di Stelvio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Rain and snow at the original start line at Prato di Stelvio caused organisers to make a late change Tuesday, and shorten the route to 118.7km (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

CPA riders association president Adam Hansen was at the finish of stage 16, seeing with his own eyes the fatigue and suffering of riders at the Giro d’Italia.

The former pro rider prefers to have a discrete presence but led the stance against RCS Sports’ desire and pressure to race stage 16 of the Corsa Rosa as planned and so climb the 2488-metre-high Umbrail Pass, despite forecasts for snow, rain and freezing conditions on the long descent.

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.